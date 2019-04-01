The Razorbacks' wide receiver recruiting was stellar in 2019, going four for four on 4-star wide receivers in the class. In 2020, they'll likely take three or four pass catchers and I expect them all to be of similar quality.

Arkansas already has one spot filled by Ze'Vian Capers but he's far from a lock to stay until signing day. So far, every wide receiver originally on the Big Board is still available except for Joshua Downs who committed to UNC.

Ze'Vian Capers - Not great to have a commit in a neutral position but that's how recruiting goes these days, no one's really committed until they've signed on the dotted line... and even now that doesn't seem to mean much. Capers has a lot more visits he wants to take so all Hog fans can hope for is that his gut decision was right and no one convinces him to flip, I'm looking at you Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia Tech.

Savion Williams ^ This East Texas receiver has Arkansas in his top 8 along with TCU, Illinois, Kansas and Baylor. Arkansas is the only school he's visited so far this spring.

Collin Sullivan ^ If this Texas 4-star was deciding today I'd say he's calling the Hogs but there are a lot of schools trying to get him to come visit this spring. He'll likely take his official visits this summer and try to decide before his senior year. Arkansas has been in contact with him since he was 14, so you could say the relationship is good.

Javian Hester ^ Arkansas is still in a solid position with JJ Hester and I think they'll be in the mix to get an official visit, especially since they're one of the only schools that all three of the Oklahoma trio (Myles Slusher, Hester, Sevion Morrison) holds an offer from. He put the Hogs in his top 10 with Texas, which is coming on strong, Michigan, Georgia and Ohio State.