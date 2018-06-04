Several Arkansas players and signees will likely hear their name called during the MLB Draft this week.

The three-day, 40-round event begins at 6 p.m. Monday with the first two rounds and compensatory picks – a total of 78 selections – and the next eight rounds Tuesday beginning at noon, followed by Rounds 11-40 starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The first round will be televised on the MLB Network, but the entire draft will be streamed on MLB.com.

Blaine Knight, a junior right-handed pitcher from Bryant, Ark., is projected to be the first Arkansas player selected. According to MLB Pipeline’s list on MLB.com, Knight is the No. 48 overall prospect in the draft.

He was actually a draft-eligible sophomore last season and likely could have been picked in the top 10 rounds, but he told scouts that he wanted to return to school and he slipped to the 29th round.

The gamble paid off because Knight has put together a really good junior season in which he is 11-0 with a 2.74 ERA and has out-dueled several SEC aces projected higher than him as Arkansas’ Friday night starter. That earned him second-team All-SEC honors from the league and second-team All-America accolades from Baseball America.

Knight is likely to be Arkansas’ lone Day 1 pick, but several could be taken before the end of the 10th round Tuesday.

Despite having an up-and-down season after missing most of last year with an elbow injury, Isaiah Campbell is still highly thought of by scouts, checking in at No. 109. The 6-foot-4 right-hander has a 4-6 record and 4.17 ERA with some very good starts – like against Kentucky – and some very bad starts – like against Dallas Baptist on Sunday.

As a redshirt sophomore, Campbell could chose to return to school and increase his stock, similar to what Knight did this season. It all depends on what his asking price is to sign and a team’s willingness to meet that number.

Another player who will likely be selected in the early rounds of the MLB Draft is catcher Grant Koch. The junior from Fayetteville has struggled at the plate – .250 batting average – but has been consistent behind the plate, earning a spot on the SEC’s All-Defensive Team.

MLB Pipeline lists Koch as the No. 131 overall prospect and the seventh best catcher available in the draft.

Only two of the catchers ranked ahead of him are college players. One of those players is McLellan (Texas) C.C. catcher Josh Breaux, who has signed with the Razorbacks but will likely be lost to the pros because he is the No. 71 overall prospect.

Eric Cole is the fourth and final player in MLB Pipeline’s top-200 list, checking in at No. 184. Primarily Arkansas’ right fielder this season, the junior from Texas has started all 60 games and is hitting .328 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs.

The Razorbacks’ trio of seniors – Carson Shaddy, Luke Bonfield and Jared Gates – could sneak into the top-10 rounds, as well, because they would come at a cheaper cost than underclassmen with bargaining power.

MLB teams have a certain amount of bonus money to distribute amongst their selections in the first 10 rounds, with each pick being assigned a certain slot value. In order to sign their high school, junior college, sophomore and junior draftees, teams will go above those slot values and try to save money elsewhere.

That leads to seniors – such as Cannon Chadwick and Dominic Taccolini last year – getting drafted much higher than their college performances and professional projections might indicate because they can sign for much smaller bonuses and preserve the bonus pool for the underclassmen.

Shaddy’s numbers – .331/.430/.620 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs – as a fifth-year senior might warrant a higher pick in the draft, but Luke Bonfield (.299/.442/.497) and Jared Gates (.248/.364/.455) don’t seem to be top-10 round picks at first glance. Being seniors, though, could lead to them being taken in that range.

For similar reasons, juniors with potential at the next level typically forgo their senior season in order to maintain bargaining power and receive a larger signing bonus.

Although none of them are among the top-200 prospects on MLB.com, pitchers Kacey Murphy (8-4, 2.86 ERA), Jake Reindl (5 saves, 2.47 ERA) and Barrett Loseke (3 saves, 3.35 ERA) will likely be drafted.

Shortstop Jax Biggers has had a disappointing season at the plate, batting just .281, but he hit .338 as a sophomore and is a solid defensive player. A team will probably pick him based on that potential.

The only draft-eligible sophomore – because he turns 21 before or within 45 days of the conclusion of the MLB Draft – is two-way player Evan Lee. An in-state product from Bryant, Ark., Lee is hitting .300 in 50 at bats but has had a hard time finding a defensive position, getting action as an outfielder, first baseman, designated hitter and pinch hitter.

On the mound, he has a 5.00 ERA, 14 strikeouts and nine walks in 18 innings and opponents are hitting .329 against him. Those numbers aren’t impressive, but teams might be willing to take a flier on him because he is a left-handed pitcher with potential.

Other draft-eligible Razorbacks include infielder Hunter Wilson, injured right-hander Keaton McKinney, left-hander Weston Rogers, injured right-hander Kevin Kopps, backup catcher Zack Plunkett and right-hander Cody Scroggins.

All of Arkansas’ 2018 signees are also eligible, but two-sport star Connor Noland – a right-handed pitcher and quarterback from Greenwood, Ark. – has already told scouts that he plans to come to college. That might not stop a team from using a late-round pick on him, but he won’t be selected nearly as high as he might if he was seriously considering turning pro out of high school.

In addition to Breaux, several high school signees are expected to be drafted and will have until July 6 to sign a professional contract or decide to go to school. Current MLB stars Chris Davis, Michael Fulmer, Robbie Ray and Greg Bird all signed with the Razorbacks, but never made it to campus because of the MLB Draft.

Here is a list of all signees the UA announced in November:

-Wade Beasley – RHP – Horatio (Ark.)

-Jacob Burton – RHP – New Diana (Texas)

-Caleb Denny – INF – Owasso (Okla.)

-Christian Franklin – OF – Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst

-Zack Gregory – SS – Fort Worth (Texas) Timber Creek

-Allante’ Hall – C – Blue Springs (Mo.) South

-Liam Henry – LHP – Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill

-Travis Hester – RHP – College Station (Texas)

-Tyler Isenberg – RHP – Orange Park (Fla.) Trinity Christian

-Tyler Johnson – INF – Bentonville (Ark.)

-Dillon Lifrieri – OF – Wilton (Conn.)

-Connor McCullough – RHP – Maumelle (Ark.)

-Caden Monke – LHP – Mt. Olive (Ill.)

-Steven Sanchez – LHP – Mundelein (Ill.)

-Evan Taylor – LHP – Florence (Ala.)

-Elijah Trest – RHP/OF – White Oak (Texas)

-Patrick Wicklander – LHP – San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian

-Jacob Wilk – INF – Harker Heights (Texas) Salado