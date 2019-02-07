Over the past eight months, Arkansas fans have gotten to know a little bit about each 2019 signee and I've gotten to know a lot about each one. Using some crowd sourcing and my own experiences with the new Hogs, here are superlatives and nicknames for all 25 additions to the 2019 class:

KJ Jefferson - The Future

Whether it's next year, the year after that or the year after that, most believe (myself included) that this dual-threat stud from Mississippi is the future of the quarterback position for Arkansas.

Collin Clay - The Oracle

Nothing was more iconic during this recruiting cycle than the twitter eyes of Collin Clay that signaled an incoming addition to the 2019 class. His passion for giving Arkansas a peak into the future was inspiring.

Trey Knox - Snag Crew COO

This one was basically a self-picked nickname but I like it! His executive position is fitting because Trey Knox is my candidate for true freshman that makes the biggest impact in 2019. Also for you old heads, Snag Crew is the new name of the receivers group.

Beaux Limmer - Mr. Loyal

Beaux Limmer wasn't heavily recruited when the Hogs got his commitment but after that many coaches came after him trying to get him to reciprocate some interest. But nope! Limmer was all Hog from the jump, even keeping an offer from Oklahoma on the down low.

Greg Brooks Jr. - Biggest Flip

Brooks Jr. was committed to Mississippi State from the summer up until early National Signing Day in December and the Razorbacks pulled off the huge 4-star flip by convincing him and his family Arkansas was home and the coaching staff would take the best care of him.

BOOM! Arkansas has flipped and signed Louisiana 4-star CB Greg Brooks Jr, a former Mississippi State commit. He's now the 13th 4-star in the class and the 20th signee of the day. #WPS @Gbrooks5_ pic.twitter.com/SxBitzY894 — Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) December 19, 2018

Hudson Henry - The Blue Chip

Of all the 2019 commits, Hudson Henry might've had the most options to play football at the next level. The 4-star tight end is of elite football stock, his brother of course plays in the NFL, so his allure to college programs was even greater than that of a typical 4-star recruit.

Mataio Soli - The Georgia Sack Monster

Mataio Soli racked up crazy stats both in his junior and senior seasons giving him the title of one of the state's all-time sack leaders. He had 18 sacks as a junior and 22.5 sacks as a senior. He's also the only signee out of Georgia for 2019.

Devin Bush - Mr. Indecisive

This boot boy went back and forth, back and forth, back and forth before finally signing his NLI on the last day of the early signing period. He did the same thing when deciding whether or not to leave high school early, even enrolling for spring on the last day he could for classes, but I think most Hog fans will excuse his indecisive nature.

Dylan Rathcke - Mr. Nice Guy

I'm going to be honest, this one is a bit of a cop out because Rathcke is a relatively new and quiet piece of the class that I haven't gotten to know as well yet but the one thing that really stuck out to me about him was his politeness and niceness. He's a multi-state champion and he's going to be a great Hog on the offensive line.

Jalen Catalon - Earl Thomas 2.0

Chad Morris called Jalen Catalon one of the top 5 prospects he's ever seen in high school and his coaches at Mansfield Legacy all (unprompted) likened him to the great safety Earl Thomas. Hog fans will be happy if he gets anywhere near as successful as Thomas.

Enoch Jackson - Mr. Underrated

Enoch Jackson is so strong and so quick for his height and weight at defensive tackle, there's no doubt in my mind he'd easily be a 4-star and one of the highest ranked defensive tackles in the nation if he was a few inches taller. That won't stop him at Arkansas though, not one bit.

Taurean Carter - The Hype Man

One of the most memorable moments of this cycle was Jalen Catalon's commitment in January and perhaps no one showed more excitement than his teammate Taurean Carter who took to running through the gym and halls celebrating that the Hogs locked down the 4-star safety. Carter is a great leader and will undoubtedly be one of the most hyped up Hogs getting his teammates going on the sidelines.

This is incredible and a must watch. Future Arkansas DL @KingCvrterII was so excited that his high school teammate @jcatalon27 committed to Arkansas that he jumped out of the stands and over the railing before sprinting out of the gym, screaming the whole time. #WPS #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/WVToLHlotr — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 19, 2019

Myron Cunningham - Most Likely to Start

Arkansas won over JUCO OT Myron Cunningham by promising him some early playing time (if he earns it of course) so you can expect to see this 2019 signee on the field next season early and often.

TQ Jackson - Best Dressed

I don't know if I have the authority to say this but Jackson is always rocking nice kicks and sweet "fits," or outfits as the adults say.



Zach Zimos - The H-Town Hard Hitter

The Razorbacks got several signees from Texas but Zimos is the only one from the recruiting hot bed that is Houston. Zimos is also the only true linebacker signee in the class.

Marcus Miller - The Ghost

If there weren't rumors spread throughout the state about this tall, mean country giant, most people probably never would've heard about this quiet kid from Warren, Arkansas. Even more mysteriously, Miller hardly has any tape online so many fans are still waiting to see more of him on the gridiron.

Shamar Nash - Party Starter

Shamar Nash really got the class going when he flipped in dramatic fashion with a commitment video from Missouri to Arkansas this summer. He, and Mataio Soli, started a tide of momentum that resulted in the Hogs being ranked as high as 10th in the recruiting rankings at one point in October.

Eric Gregory - The Hometown Hero

Eric Gregory hails from Memphis, where he was at one point committed, but he decided to go make a name for himself and his city both at IMG Academy, one of nation's most elite college football prospect factories, and at Arkansas for the next 3-4 years. He and Shamar Nash both show what kind of talent the city of Memphis holds.

Malik Chavis - Mr. Speed

One of the class's most athletic signees is 3-star defensive back Malik Chavis who runs a 4.4 and is both a football and track star at Rison High School. The Hogs desperately need more speed in the secondary and Chavis is going to give it to them!

Brady Latham - Mr. Motor

Brady Latham is always moving, even after the whistle is blown, and his high motor is by far one of his best attributes and though he'll need time to get stronger and develop more, his motor will take him far in the future.

Treylon Burks - Most Likely to be "Gone Fishin'!"

If Treylon Burks is ever MIA, you better check every pond, lake, or river in a 20 mile radius because this 4-star stud is probably out catching himself some fish.

A'montae Spivey - The WildCard

Most Razorback fans hoped they'd land A'montae Spivey on late Signing Day but he was a real wild card during his whole recruitment, from being a silent commit for months, to delaying his signing, to taking a last official visit to Ole Miss. But his signature is on the paper now so he probably needs a new nickname.

Zach Williams - Mr. Potential

Zach Williams, despite his 3-star status, was one of the most heavily-recruited signees in the class and luckily for Arkansas, he's a Razorback legacy. Williams was being recruited by all of these schools for his sky-high potential, even if the defensive end might not be ready to play right away.

Chibueze Nwanna - Mr. Big

Chibueze Nwanna takes home the award for largest 2019 signee. The Lackawanna CC offensive tackle comes in at 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds.

Ricky Stromberg - Mr. Well-Connected

Arkansas fans were stunned when Ricky Stromberg started getting congratulations and shoutouts from some of the most legendary former NFL stars and it turns out, his family is pretty well connected and his Aunt was an NFL cheerleader.

Congrats to @Stromburski for his commitment to U of Arkansas! Keep up the hard work and dedication! It will be a special time in your life! Best of luck!!! — John Elway (@johnelway) December 21, 2018

