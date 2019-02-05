The final members of Arkansas's 2019 class, highlighted by an elite crop of in-state talent and packed with studs from the South, sign today. It will be a busy Signing Day with announcements from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and content flying up on HawgBeat every hour, but it won't compare to the early Signing Period that saw 21 recruits ink with Arkansas.

The Hogs are waiting on just seven prospects to put pen to paper, and to begin the day, Arkansas fans are only guaranteed three of the seven. The other four are making announcements for their final decisions and then signing their national letters of intent. To read more details on those final decisions, read this. If Arkansas signs all seven, the 2019 class will be full, if they do not, they can save the remaining spots for 2020, add more players through transfers or give walk-ons scholarships; the class maxes out at 29, including graduate transfer quarterback Ben Hicks.

The class has the potential to have as many as 15 4-star prospects and Arkansas has never signed more than nine players ranked above 3-stars, which was in 2009. The average player star rating in 2009 was 3.29, Chad Morris has gotten the average up to 3.54 in the 2019 class which means this class has more quality depth than any other before it in the Rivals era. The class is currently ranked no. 18 in the nation by Rivals and 8th in the SEC, that could change by the end of the day.

Stay locked on HawgBeat all day for full signing day profiles on the final signees, including scouting reports, plus analysis and commentary on the class. Get on The Trough ($) to discuss all the latest news and celebrate the historic class with other Hog fans.