Christmas comes early for Arkansas fans as Chad Morris and his staff capitalize on the second year of the early National Signing Day today. The staff plans to sign 19 of 26 current commits, with a potential 20th making a decision today. Last year, Morris had just a couple weeks to get a few commits on board early, resulting in a class that ranked 61st in the nation with two 4-star prospects by February. This year, it's a much different story.

The Razorbacks currently have 26 commits from nine different states including Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia, as well as two JUCO commits out of Pennsylvania and Iowa. The class got off to a slow start with just three commits at the start of the summer but locking in KJ Jefferson, who many people believe to be the Hogs' quarterback of the future, 4-star defensive end legacy Mataio Soli and flipping 4-star wide receiver Shamar Nash got the ball rolling.

The class now has 12 4-star commits and 14 3-star commits, placing them at no. 12 in the nation and 5th in SEC rankings. The Razorbacks have never had a top-15 class in the Rivals era (est. 2002) and what's even more incredible is that the staff managed to do it while going 2-10 this season.

Just seven commits have chosen to wait until the February signing day to ink with the Hogs: running back A'montae Spivey, defensive back Adonis Otey, wide receiver Treylon Burks, tight end Hudson Henry, defensive end Dante Walker, defensive back Myles Brooks and defensive back Devin Bush.

Besides waiting for official NLI notifications to come in, Hog fans should stay alert today for another addition to the class as well. Louisiana 4-star defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. is set to make a decision at 1 p.m. CT between Arkansas, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Kansas and Southern Miss. All signs point to Brooks flipping from his current commitment to the Bulldogs to the Razorbacks.

Chad Morris will also hold a press conference at 2 p.m. (get live updates on HawgBeat) and it will be the first time he can talk specifics on the elite athletes he and his staff have worked so hard to build relationships with over the last year.

We'll have full breakdowns of each signee as they sign including scouting reports, words from their coaches, and recaps of their recruiting battles--all free.