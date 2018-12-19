Name: Chibueze Nwanna

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Lackawanna C.C., Scranton, Pennsylvania

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 315

Committed: December 12, 2018

Rivals: 5.6 3-star, No. 40 JUCO

Other offers: Louisville, East Carolina, San Diego State, Arkansas, UMass

Recruiting Battle: The Razorbacks first took a look at Lackawanna for another top offensive tackle in the nation who ended up committing to Penn State, Anthony Whigan, but couldn't overlook his 6-foot-7 teammate. He ended up taking official visits to Louisville and Cincinnati in June but kept his recruitment open and he was offered by the Hogs a month later. Nwanna's recruitment came down to Maryland (his home-state school) and Arkansas, but his close relationship with the coaching staff and a chance for immediate playing time in the SEC won him over. He'll be an early enrollee.

Quotable: "I decided to come here because of the people and environment. The fans really love the Razorbacks. Just come here, transition, have the teammates feel like family. I feel I could come in and make an improvement and get better."

Scouting Report: Similar to Myron Cunningham, Chibueze Nwanna was a late bloomer but he came into his own once he started playing tackle at the JUCO level. He has great size, strength and quickness for a 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman.