JUCO 3-star OT Chibueze Nwanna Signs Arkansas NLI
Name: Chibueze Nwanna
Position: Offensive tackle
School: Lackawanna C.C., Scranton, Pennsylvania
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 315
Committed: December 12, 2018
Rivals: 5.6 3-star, No. 40 JUCO
Other offers: Louisville, East Carolina, San Diego State, Arkansas, UMass
Recruiting Battle: The Razorbacks first took a look at Lackawanna for another top offensive tackle in the nation who ended up committing to Penn State, Anthony Whigan, but couldn't overlook his 6-foot-7 teammate. He ended up taking official visits to Louisville and Cincinnati in June but kept his recruitment open and he was offered by the Hogs a month later. Nwanna's recruitment came down to Maryland (his home-state school) and Arkansas, but his close relationship with the coaching staff and a chance for immediate playing time in the SEC won him over. He'll be an early enrollee.
Quotable: "I decided to come here because of the people and environment. The fans really love the Razorbacks. Just come here, transition, have the teammates feel like family. I feel I could come in and make an improvement and get better."
Scouting Report: Similar to Myron Cunningham, Chibueze Nwanna was a late bloomer but he came into his own once he started playing tackle at the JUCO level. He has great size, strength and quickness for a 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman.
Committed 🔴⚪️🔴🐗#Gohogs #WPS @coachchadmorris @coachdustinfry @CoachCraddock pic.twitter.com/YWTVQINB7V— Chibueze Nwanna (@Bigboizee50) December 12, 2018
