"Arkansas's chances went up high, real high," Brooks said with a big smile. "If I was to come to Arkansas it would be because I feel I would have a good education and I feel like I would have early playing time."

Brooks committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in June but he was really split 50/50 at the time between Fayetteville and Starkville. The Razorbacks wanted to get Brooks to come visit before he committed and Joe Moorhead and company didn't give him a chance. That didn't stop Brooks from taking official visits after the fact to Kansas State and Arkansas however, and after his visit on the Hill, the versatile 4-star corner/safety hybrid could hardly hide the excitement on his face.

As if signing 19 elite players within two hours this morning wasn't enough, the Razorbacks had one more trick up their sleeve, stealing Greg Brooks Jr. from Mississippi State. The Louisiana native from West Jefferson High School had five hats to choose from, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Kansas and Southern Miss, and chose to call the Hogs, becoming their second defensive back signee so far in this historic 2019 class.

Brooks chose not to decommit from Miss. St., instead having an early signing day ceremony in which he'd make his final decision. What isn't final yet is whether or not Brooks will take advantage of an early enrollment. He's eligible to graduate early but he has yet to decide whether or not he wants to stay in Louisiana one more semester to run track.

It was an all-hands-on-deck effort from the Razorbacks coaching staff to get Brooks to flip, Mark Smith and Ron Cooper had several in-home visits with 19th best player in Louisiana and brought the Chief John Chavis and head hog Chad Morris for their last in-home visit that ended up sealing the deal. Not only was the staff going all out but current players from the Boot were also consistently tweeting and talking to Brooks telling him to come join them on the Hill.

"They made me feel like I was a commit myself," Brooks said. "I like Fayetteville a lot. It just opened my eyes a lot in a lot of different ways. I thought it was gonna be country but I was shown different and I had fun."

Brooks is the fifth defensive back commit in the class (the third 4-star) and the 13th 4-star overall. The Hogs will now wait and see what happens with 4-stars Adonis Otey and Devin Bush as well as 3-star Myles Brooks.

Arkansas will finish early signing with 20 of 27 commits signed, stay locked on HawgBeat for upcoming coverage of Chad Morris's signing day press conference and a closer look at how they could top off this record-breaking class.