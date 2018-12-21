Name: Devin Bush

Position: Cornerback

School: Edna Karr High School, New Orleans, Louisiana

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180

Committed: November 11, 2018

Rivals: 5.8 four-star, No. 13 in Louisiana, No. 21 CB

Other offers: Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Florida, South Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Oklahoma, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Clemson, Kentucky, A&M, Oregon

Recruiting Battle: Devin Bush started receiving elite Division-I offers in the spring before his junior year and took unofficial visits to several schools including Florida State, LSU, Kentucky, Clemson and Tennessee. He received pressure to commit early in his recruitment but delayed it until towards the end of his senior season. He took official visits to Virginia and Arkansas before deciding his relationship with the coaching staff, the other commits and the players would make him feel at home in Fayetteville. Bush was one of the last commits of the 2019 class and though it looked like he would delay his signing, the coaching staff managed to convince him to sign on the last day of the early signing period. At the moment, Bush is not planning to enroll at Arkansas early.

Notable: Back-to-back Louisiana State Champion in 2017 and 2018 ... 4.4 40-yard speed

Quotable: “I feel like the Razorbacks have a bright future, with more effort at practice, the right personnel in the game, they'll be a good team. Definitely, I can see myself making a difference in the culture of the team with a winning attitude." - Devin Bush

Scouting Report: “His ball skills are not just good, not just great, but simply ELITE. He is an absolute ballhawk who routinely makes defenses pay for targeting him. Got to the point where, in his film, I’m wondering why the offense is even trying to throw to his side of the field. High points the ball better than many receivers do. Willing tackler, will line up near the line of scrimmage to make plays, but he profiles as a pure zone corner. Much like Greg Brooks Jr., doesn't press much and predominately plays off ball, but it doesn’t matter because he is so instinctive and disruptive. Kid is already a bonafide playmaker, just need him to add to his footwork and positioning and he could be a shutdown corner at the next level.” - HawgBeat contributor Jacob Carmichael