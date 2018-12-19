Name: Eric Gregory

Position: Defensive end

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 223

Committed: July 23, 2018

Rivals: 5.8 four-star, No. 32 DE

Other offers: Auburn, LSU, Memphis, Minnesota, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee

Recruiting Battle: Before moving from Memphis to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Eric Gregory was making fools of Tennessee offensive linemen. He picked up a slew of offers before committing to Memphis in May of 2018. He flipped his commitment to Arkansas shortly after fellow-IMG academy teammate and Memphis native Shamar Nash did the same from Missouri. He loved the staff at Memphis and the idea of playing close to home but couldn't pass up the chance to play in the SEC. He'll graduate this month and enroll early at Arkansas.

2018 stats: 17 tackles (10 solo), 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 QBH

Notable: Originally from Memphis … Teammate of fellow 2019 signee Shamar Nash at Memphis (Tenn.) Central and IMG Academy … Had 56 tackles, 16 TFL and 12 sacks as a junior for Memphis Central

Quotable: “Me and Coach (John) Chavis really connect and I feel like I can play for him and do big things. Coach (Chad) Morris seems like a good head coach. He’s on top of me and my school work and everything. I feel like I can build a great relationship with him over the next few years.” - Eric Gregory

Scouting Report: "Good power rusher. Doesn't have any solid go-to pass rush moves, but uses his hands well to keep linemen off of his body so he can shed and attack ball carriers when he realizes where they are going. Would like to see some added technique, but the frame is there to add weight and make him a great run-stopping defensive end, possibly even a quick interior lineman if he can add enough weight. Closes on ball carriers much faster than he used to, knows what he wants to do and takes steps to accomplish it. Would like to see improvements on his first-step speed and technique, as previously mentioned." - HawgBeat Contributor Jacob Carmichael