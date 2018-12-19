Name: Malik Chavis

Position: Athlete (defensive back)

School: Rison (Ark.)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 187

Committed: March 10, 2018

Rivals: 5.6 three-star

Other offers: Memphis

Recruiting Battle: From start to finish Rison native Malik Chavis was all Hog. Playing 2A and 3A football in Arkansas kept him off many schools' radars but he'll undoubtedly be a big contributor for the Razorbacks in the near future.

2018 stats: 104 carries, 979 yards, 12 TD, 5 two-point conversions; 4 receptions, 41 yards, 2 TD; 4 kickoff returns, 76 yards; 42 tackles, 1 TFL, 5 PBU

Notable: Led Rison to the Arkansas Class 3A semifinals as a senior … Rushed for 998 yards and 14 touchdowns on 128 carries, caught 13 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, made 29 tackles and had two interceptions (one pick-six) as a junior … Also plays baseball and basketball and runs track at Rison … High point performer at the 2018 Arkansas Class 2A track and field championship meet, winning the state title in the triple jump and finishing second and third in the 100- and 200-meter dash, respectively … Also finished third in the 100-meter dash at the Meet of Champions (all classifications) as a junior

Quotable: “This is my home state. I love Arkansas. It just felt like this is where I need to stay. … ‘The New Arkansas’ is a firm statement that we’re going to change Arkansas. We’re going to change Arkansas, make it new, make it great again.” - Malik Chavis

Coach Speak: “He’s a great kid. I think he’s going to be like (former Arkansas State All-American and NFL safety) Tyrell (Johnson) because I think his best ball is going to be ahead of him. He’s got great speed. There’s no telling what he could run if he was trained for track. What he’s doing now is basically just on natural ability.” - Rison head coach Clay Totty

Scouting Report: "Despite playing in the secondary, Chavis has more film on offense than defense. Played safety, and liked his pursuit to the ball and his ball skills from what I saw on that side of the ball. Was very fast, much faster than most of the competition. Not sure how to evaluate his film because his offensive scheme was just run around faster than everyone else and there just wasn’t much on the defensive side of the ball." - HawgBeat Contributor Jacob Carmichael