Name: Zach Williams

Position: Defensive end

School: Little Rock (Ark.) Joe T. Robinson

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 225

Committed: July 5, 2018

Rivals: 5.7 three-star, No. 33 DE

Other offers: Alabama, Arkansas State, Baylor, Cal, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Oregon State, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, ULM, UMass, Vanderbilt

Recruiting Battle: Zach Williams has been recruited off of sky-high potential and there were plenty of schools trying to get in the mix for the Razorback legacy. He visited plenty of schools before deciding Arkansas was definitely the place for him and even took official visits to Oregon State, TCU and Louisville but in the end, his relationship with Coach Caldwell, Coach Scott and the rest of the staff won him over.

2018 stats: 110 tackles, 37 TFL, 20 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Notable: Also competes in the 300-meter hurdles in track … Son of former Arkansas first-team All-SWC linebacker Rickey Williams, whose 343 career tackles still rank eighth in UA history

Quotable: “When I was really little, I was really driven to get to Arkansas. As I got older and I saw more of what the SEC competition was like, I wasn’t sure if I was going to get there, but then I started getting more attention and I realized I could really play there. I realized I have a lot more untapped potential so I can succeed at that level.” - Zach Williams

Coach Speak: “The strength and conditioning program at the next level is going to benefit him exponentially, but I think everybody saw the upside is through the roof for him. He’s got the athleticism. He’s got the build to put on 30, 40 pounds and maintain his 4.6 speed. That would make him into a freak at the edge.” - Joe T. Robinson head coach Todd Eskola

Scouting Report: “Love his film. Tall, long, fast, disruptive, explosive, decisive… You pick an adjective; it probably fits his senior tape. Between his junior and senior tape, he looks to have put on weight but also put on speed. That is an encouraging sign for a young prospect, no question. Doesn't present the versatility of some of the other defensive linemen I’ve reviewed, as he will no question be utilized solely as a pass rusher, but there are so many blown up plays, so many forced fumbles and mistakes, so many tackles for loss and sacks when the play is run to his side. Truly explosive defensive line athlete.” - HawgBeat contributor Jacob Carmichael