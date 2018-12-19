Name: Brady Latham

Position: Offensive lineman

School: Jenks (Okla.)

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 290

Committed: Sept. 4, 2018

Rivals: 5.5 three-star

Other offers: New Mexico, Utah State

Recruiting Battle: Brady Latham went mostly under the radar for quite a while which can mostly be explained by his under-exposure, his highlight videos have very few views compared to most high school seniors. The Razorbacks kept tabs on Latham and pulled the trigger on an offer after watching his tape from senior scrimmages. The coaching staff made him feel at home on the Hill and it was an easy decision for the Oklahoma native that comes from Division-I lineage.

2018 stats: Did not allow any sacks

Notable: Added 50 pounds between his junior and senior seasons … Helped Jenks to a runner-up finish in the Oklahoma Class 6A-I playoffs … Committed to Arkansas just 15 days after receiving the offer … Son of former Oklahoma all-conference center Bob Latham

Quotable: “I chose Arkansas because each time I was down there, I felt like part of a family and I really like Coach (Dustin) Fry and the other coaches. My favorite part about the school is that it is close to home. I didn’t want to go too far away and Fayetteville is the perfect distance.” - Brady Latham

Coach Speak: “On the field, he’s a fierce competitor. He plays hard right to the whistle and everything he does, he plays with that kind of passion and great effort. He has added quite a bit of weight to his frame in his high school career. He’s really finally grown into his body. He’s still learning how to play at 285 pounds, I think. He made a lot of progress this year learning. You have to play a little differently at left tackle when you weight 235 versus 285. He’s going to continue to grow and continue to learn how to kind of throw his weight around as he continues to play at a heavier weight.” - Jenks head coach Keith Riggs

Scouting Report: “Routinely finishes bocks with a very nasty temperament. I see him as more of a guard at the next level for sure, but that’s okay given the recent JUCO tackle commitments that the Razorbacks have secured. He may even play center, not sure where exactly he will play, but he pulls well and is a solid blocker both up front and out in space, which is why I see him going inside. He has some false steps on tape that I’d like for him to fix, but a solid pickup.” - HawgBeat contributor Jacob Carmichael