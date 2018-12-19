Name: Taurean Carter

Position: Defensive tackle

School: Legacy High School, Mansfield, Texas

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 263

Committed: October 24, 2018

Rivals: 5.7 3-star, No. 75 in Texas, No. 30 DT

Other offers: SMU, Michigan State, Southern Miss, OSU, UTSA, Florida, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue, Houston, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Utah State, Texas, Arkansas, Wisconsin

Recruiting Battle: Taurean Carter picked up his first Division-I offer from Chad Morris when he was at SMU in May of 2017 but didn't get an offer from him at Arkansas until a full year later. Carter took visits to Texas Tech, Houston, OSU and more and his final decision came down to Arkansas, Michigan State and Wisconsin. Carter never ended up visiting either the Spartans or the Badgers having silently committed to the Hogs as they quickly filled their class with defensive linemen. He held off his announcement until October to celebrate his father's birthday.

2018 Stats: 28 solo tackles, 4 TFL, 15 QB hurries, 5 sacks, 1 FF

Notable: Earned first-team all-district honors at defensive tackle as a junior ...Selected to play in 2018 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl

Quotable: “I've got a lot of faith in Coach Morris. I never knew that I'd be coming to play for him, he was the first one to give me the opportunity to play at the next level when and we have a lot of trust built up. His thing is offense and mine is defense and I think we'll work well together." - Taurean Carter

Coach Speak: “He’s a player that brings a lot of passion and personality to the table. Taurean's a very tough football player that is a student of the game. He will be a great addition to the Razorback program." - Legacy Defensive Coordinator Joseph Sam

Scouting Report: "Carter has the makings of a great interior pass rusher. Uses his hands very effectively to create pressure for the opposing QB as well as knock down passes when he knows he can’t get home. Even though he is a great pass rusher, he doesn't rely on sacks to disrupt plays. Stunts very effectively from the inside going out, punches strong and does not usually allow linemen to get their hands on him. Has great strength already, will only improve. Strong base to anchor down and eat double-team blocks, freeing up DEs and LBs. Very solid DT prospect. Could even kick him outside as a run-stopping DE if needed. He's a fiery competitor." - HawgBeat Contributor Jacob Carmichael