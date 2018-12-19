Name: Marcus Miller

Position: Defensive tackle

School: Warren (Ark.)

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 290

Committed: July 28, 2018

Rivals: 5.6 three-star

Other offers: Memphis, Missouri, Tennessee

Recruiting Battle: Marcus Miller was mostly a ghost to those outside of the Arkansas high school football scene but ended up getting some exposure due to his 4-star teammate Treylon Burks. He picked up offers from two other SEC schools but there was never any question that Miller would be a Razorback. He committed at the end of summer Woo Pignic and has been solid ever since.

2018 stats: 72 tackles, 17 TFL, 7 sacks, 9 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Notable: Also plays basketball at Warren … Led the Lumberjacks to an Arkansas Class 4A state title as a sophomore in 2016 and a runner-up finish as a junior in 2017 … High school teammate of fellow 2019 commit Treylon Burks … Comes from same high school that produced Greg Childs, Chris Gragg and Jarius Wright

Coach Speak: “He’s just a big athlete. He plays center on our basketball team. He has great feet. He’s 6-3, 6-4, 295 and can run. He’s just a really, really big kid who can move. I think he’s going to start out on the D-line, but also he can play a lot of different positions. He played inside for us on the defense, he played outside, he played some guard for us, he played some tight end. He can do a lot of different things also. I think that’s very intriguing for Arkansas.” - Warren head coach Bo Hembree