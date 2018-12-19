Name: T.Q. Jackson

Position: Wide receiver

School: Jefferson High School (TX)

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 195

Committed: July 2, 2018

Rivals: 5.8 4-star, No. 41 in Texas, No. 42 WR

Other offers: SMU, Southern Miss, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Houston, UTSA, Arkansas State, Minnesota, Baylor, Arizona State, Missouri, Purdue, Arizona, UNT, Kansas, TCU, SFA, Tulane, Illinois

Recruiting Battle: Jackson was one of Chad Morris's first offers when he arrived at Arkansas and he promptly visited for a junior day in February of this year. The Texas native did take an official visit to SMU but said he knew since he visited Fayetteville that it was where he wanted to be with Coach Stepp and Coach Traylor. Jackson was the second wide receiver commit in the 2019 class, committing between 4-stars Shamar Nash and Treylon Burks.

2018 Stats: 806 receiving yards, 15 TDs, 1090 all-purpose yards, 40 catches, 4.4 40-yard dash

Notable: Led his team in receiving to take the Jefferson Bulldogs to 11-1 on the season... Earned District 8-3A-DI Offensive MVP as a junior and as a sophomore

Quotable: "I think I'll fit in Chad Morris's offense great. They had two 1,000 yard receivers and that's what I want to do, catch the ball. Arkansas was already at the top of my list before I visited but after that I knew. I love the coaches and what they're trying to do." - T.Q. Jackson

Coach Speak: “He’s a really good kid, he does a lot on his own that other people don’t see. There are days in the summer I pull up and he’s running bleachers, running around the track. He wills the team to stay in it. He’s just kept battling no matter what.” - Jefferson Head Coach Antwain Jimmerson

Scouting Report: "Another tall and fast receiver that thrives in open space, it is not hard to see the blueprint for what this staff is looking for in its receivers. He will most certainly be utilized on short routes that get him in space as opposed to just outside. Could see him really thriving in the slot in this spread offense. Love his game, returns punts with jaw dropping elusiveness. Spins, jukes, stutters his way past defenders, making them look silly. Would like to see him separate more frequently, but has great hands and great feet." - HawgBeat Contributor Jacob Carmichael