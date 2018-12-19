Name: Collin Clay

Position: Defensive end

School: Putnam City High School, Oklahoma City (OK)

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 255

Committed: July 26, 2018

Rivals: 5.8 four-star, No. 175 overall, No. 2 in OK, No. 20 DE

Other offers: SMU, Arkansas State, Iowa State, OSU, Tulsa, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Duke, Houston, Oregon, TCU, Missouri, Texas Tech, Baylor, Georgia Tech

Recruiting Battle: Chad Morris began recruiting Collin Clay, giving him his first offer to SMU, and never let up on him even though he had some pretty big time offers. Clay visited Oklahoma several times but never picked up an offer from Lincoln Riley's staff. Clay took his official visit to Arkansas in April and then narrowed down his top five schools to Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon and TCU. It looked like it would be between Oklahoma State and Arkansas in the end but his opportunity for immediate playing time in the SEC and his relationship with the Arkansas coaches won him over.

2018 Stats: 66 tackles, 23 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, 4.9 40-yard dash

Notable: Putnam City Defensive MVP ... 6A-2 District 1 Defensive Lineman Of The Year … Selected to play in 2018 USA International Bowl

Quotable: “I picked Arkansas because they’ve been active with me everyday and their coaching staff is great. I know that this is a great staff and I know what Coach Morris is capable of. At the end of the day, they make me feel special.” - Collin Clay

Coach Speak: “Collin is a tremendous player who is a better person. He's got a fantastic motor, burst and strength. He was a captain and leader who is going to do the right thing on and off the field and make the Razorback family proud." - Putnam City Head Coach Jon Garfield

Scouting Report: "His motor is high, as is his tackling production and he does not give up on a play until the whistle is blown. He has great versatility, and though he may not be an elite pass rusher at the next level, he will be very solid shedding blocks and establishing the edge, projecting him to be a valuable asset both inside and out on the defensive line. He has an array of moves he can use, most frequently employing a punch and rip maneuver or just a straight up swim in other plays. The things that stand out the most in his senior tape are the additions to his quickness and closing speeds, his technique, and his size." - HawgBeat Contributor Jacob Carmichael