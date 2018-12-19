Name: Trey Knox

Position: Wide receiver

School: Blackman High School, Murfressboro, Tennessee

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 218

Committed: October 1, 2018

Rivals: 5.9 4-star, No. 103 in the nation, No. 4 in Tennessee, No. 16 WR

Other offers: Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ohio State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Stanford, Penn State

Recruiting Battle: Trey Knox was probably one of the most heavily recruited sophomores in the country in 2016 and his recruitment stayed busy until the day he announced he'd be attending Arkansas, as an early enrollee, in October. Arkansas was the latest of his top choices to offer, but he was one of the first offers by Chad Morris when he first arrived on the Hill. His final choices came down to Florida, Tennessee, Penn State and Arkansas and Justin Stepp won him over, convincing him he'd be one of the Hogs' first 1,000-yard receivers since the Bobby Petrino days. Knox committed two months after his Blackman teammate Adonis Otey called the Hogs and his relationship with Otey and Shamar Nash played a big roll in locking him down as well.

2018 Stats: 35 catches, 558 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs, 34 carries, 301 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs

Quotable: "They have told me that I remind them so much of Courtland and that's a big compliment. He has a great career and is now in the league and obviously that's the goal for me, too. We are all ready to work and it's going to be fun to go there with my guys." - Trey Knox

Coach Speak: "They’re getting a one-of-a kind kid who is pretty balanced and poised as a young man. What you see is what you get. He’s not a two-sided guy. He’s the same way all the time. He’s very musically inclined. There is not a song from gospel to heavy metal that he doesn’t know word for word. Also, his work ethic is incredible. He works as if he’s a pro. He is one of the first kids I’ve had who truly has the work ethic of an SEC kid. His work ethic has always put him in a position to win. He hates to come out of practice or miss a rep in the weight room. He competes in everything." - Blackman wide receivers coach Vonce Henderson

Scouting Report: "Trey Knox is an absolute physical specimen. 6-foot-4, but watched him in the Rivals100 5-star challenge WR v. DB challenge, and his route running was excellent. He strides with ease, he separates from defensive backs with physicality or technicality, he catches the ball well. On his film, he can run very fast. He wins so many 50-50 balls that DB’s can know are coming and it still doesn’t matter. Didn’t utilize a ton of routes on his film, but he can clearly do it given his success against Isaac Taylor Stuart and Max Williams, both high 4-star corners." - HawgBeat Contributor Jacob Carmichael