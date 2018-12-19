Name: Myron Cunningham

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Iowa Central C.C., Fort Dodge, Iowa

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 300

Committed: December 11, 2018

Rivals: 5.5 3-star, No. 63 JUCO

Other offers: UAB, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, New Mexico State, Arkansas, Nebraska, Pitt, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi State, Kentucky

Recruiting Battle: Myron Cunningham received interest from less prominent programs but right after getting an Arkansas offer he blew up on the recruiting scene. He immediately made plans to take an official visit but it wasn't that cut and dry once other successful programs got in the mix. Cunningham took official visits to Oklahoma and Arkansas but ended up choosing the school where he's basically a shoe-in for starting time at left tackle. He's got two year to play two and he'll enroll in January.

Notable: JUCO First Team All-American

Quotable: "In my two years at Arkansas I plan on one, building a brotherhood with the players and coaches and two, turning the program into a winning program and leaving my mark. Finally, I hope to get that SEC championship while I'm there and go as far as we can."

Coach Speak: "He’s going to come in and he’ll have that left tackle spot easy, Day 1. He’s that type of kid, just the natural athleticism. In our conference, the teams we play against week in, week out, it’s considered like the SEC of junior college. All of the Division I players he went against week in, week out, he started 12 games for a team that went 8-4 and ended up 13th in the country and had one of the top offenses in the country. He’s going to be ready. He’s mature, obviously with this being his third year. But now he’s got 12 games of game experience in one of the best conferences in the country for junior college. He’s going to go in there and play right away, no doubt about it." - Iowa Central C.C. offensive line coach Adam Dutcher