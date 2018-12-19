Name: Zach Zimos

Position: Linebacker

School: Travis High School, Fort Bend, Texas

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 210

Committed: July 28, 2018

Rivals: 5.8 4-star, No. 39 in Texas, No. 22 LB

Other offers: Cal, Tulsa, ULM, Texas State, Houston, SMU, Boise State, UTEP, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Missouri, Purdue

Recruiting Battle: Zach Zimos committed to Cal just two months after receiving his first offer from the Golden Bears but decided to open up his recruitment after receiving several more intriguing offers. He ended up taking official visits to Arkansas, Texas Tech, Purdue and Missouri before finally calling the Hogs and he's been a proud future Hog ever since.

2018 Stats: 80 solo tackles, 98 total tackles, 2 PBUs, 3 QB hurries, 2 fumble recoveries

Notable: National Honor Society ... 1st Team All-District and Team Defensive MVP as a senior ... Earned second-team all-district honors as a junior ... Was a second-team all-district selection at DB as a sophomore

Quotable: “One thing that separates Arkansas is the overall feel for the university as well as being in the SEC West. The coaching staff in general is so solid all-around – I don’t even mean just my position coach – it’s just all family, no matter what side of the ball you’re on, which position, it’s just all family there.” - Zach Zimos

Scouting Report: "Zimos is a box safety who will defend against RB’s and TE’s in pass coverage and will come up and assist in run stopping as well. If you come over the middle of the field against him, be ready to take a serious hit. Delivers punishment and is a sound tackler. Love his competitiveness and energy, the type of player you like to see in the front seven. Stays alert on plays and receives a lot of deflected interceptions. Would really like to see him take on blocks instead of run around them, something weight training and technique can definitely assist with." - HawgBeat Contributor Jacob Carmichael