Name: Shamar Nash

Position: Wide receiver

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 180

Committed: June 9, 2018

Rivals: 5.8 four-star, No. 41 WR

Other offers: Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee

Recruiting Battle: Like his teammate Eric Gregory, Nash moved to IMG Academy for his senior year after tearing up competition in Memphis. He was under-utilized by IMG, which is a run-heavy program, but still showed flashes of what he can do for Arkansas. He committed to his Missouri in late February, a month after receiving an offer from Arkansas, but continued to develop his relationship with Hogs wide receiver coach Justin Stepp who won him over and flipped him on his official visit in June. Nash's flip, along with the commitment of Mataio Soli that same weekend, really got the ball rolling for the 2019 class.

2018 stats: 9 receptions, 123 yards, 1 TD

Notable: Originally from Memphis … Teammate of fellow 2019 signee Eric Gregory at Memphis (Tenn.) Central and IMG Academy

Quotable: “Arkansas is a special place with special people. The coaches have a plan and I want to be a part of it. … I knew I wanted to be coached by Coach (Justin) Stepp, I knew I wanted to play in the system that they have and I knew I wanted to be a part of the history and tradition here.” - Shamar Nash

Scouting Report: “He hasn’t developed a ton of the route tree to this point, but that didn't seem to matter. His offensive utilization was 1 of 2 things; send him on a fly route and run past everyone on the defense, or throw it/hand it to him behind the line of scrimmage and watch him turn that into yards. He is deceptively fast. Long strides, gets past the defense with relative ease, but he isn’t just a burner. He also has solid hands and can high point and win 50-50 balls. Love what he does after the catch. This is where he can become elite. He is quick, has good vision and makes people miss either in space or running right at them due to his big body. He will be used in a plethora of ways and will be able to succeed in multiple roles. Want to put him in the slot? Want to line him up outside? Want him to run wildcat/end around/trick plays? It seems he can do all of these things.” - HawgBeat contributor Jacob Carmichael