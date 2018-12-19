Name: Beaux Limmer

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Robert E. Lee High School, Tyler, Texas

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 280

Committed: March 8, 2018

Rivals: 5.6 3-star

Other offers: Texas State, UNT, Houston, Tulsa, UTSA, SMU, OSU, Arkansas State, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Arkansas, Southern Miss

Recruiting Battle: It took a minute for the Razorbacks to buy-in to Beaux Limmer's talent after he picked up a slew of mid-major offers but he committed to being a Hog just five days after they did. He took a junior day visit then promptly decided Arkansas was the place for him. Limmer's head coach is Kurt Traylor, the brother of Arkansas assistant head coach Jeff Traylor, so he was all Hog from that point on and didn't entertain any other suitors.

Notable: 1st Team Academic All-State

Quotable: "My parents couldn’t say enough great things about Coach Morris and how good of a life coach he’d be for me if I played for him. Coach Traylor and Coach Fry are like family to us. I want people in Fayetteville to remember me as a hard worker, dedicated and nasty." - Beaux Limmer

Coach Speak: "I've coached several really great offensive linemen, 5-star offensive linemen, and Beaux is probably one of the sharpest, and for sure, most athletic that I've ever coached. He can run, his eye-hand coordination is unbelievable and he knows what he's supposed to do on the field from a scheme perspective." - Lee Head Coach Kurt Traylor

Scouting Report: "Probably the nastiest temperament of any blocker signing this class. Blocks people into the dirt on a frequent basis, will play until the whistle is blown and even a little after that. Looks freakishly athletic, wouldn’t surprise me if he played power forward for the basketball team or used to play some TE or DE. Technique is still a ways off of where it needs to be, as he gets his hand underneath shoulder pads more than he should, but he absolutely neutralizes the punch from linemen and makes them pay. Blocks with such strength he will take a weakside defender and block him all the way into the strong side. Creates gaping holes, love his tenacity and ferocity. Profiles more as a tackle than a guard at this stage unless he can work on his technique and footwork to pull and lead block effectively." - HawgBeat Contributor Jacob Carmichael