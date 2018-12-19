Name: Ricky Stromberg

Position: Offensive guard/center

School: Union High School, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 280

Committed: December 18, 2018

Rivals: 5.6 3-star

Other offers: Central Michigan, Texas State, North Texas, Arkansas State, Tulsa, Nevada, Utah State, Eastern Michigan, Colorado, Arkansas

Recruiting Battle: The Razorbacks gave an eleventh-hour offer to Stromberg two days before early national signing day and he quickly capitalized, flipping his commitment from Tulsa. Stromberg was a big time sleeper prospect who, up until signing day, was rated as a 2-star, so no wonder he wasn't on many Power 5 radars.

Quotable: "I love the coaches and I'm excited to be a part of the culture. The fans are the best at Arkansas, the atmosphere is awesome" - Ricky Stromberg

Coach Speak: "Ricky is a great leader. The way he prepares himself for game days, the way the team looks to him for inspiration, he's really a well-rounded leader. He's been our best lineman since he was a sophomore and the biggest difference for him was losing bad weight between junior and senior year to become a quicker player." - Kirk Fridrich

Scouting Report: "The first play of his highlight film is him blocking a guy over 15 yards down field…. Monstrous block. Very strong, very mobile lineman. You better figure out a way to swim or punch off of him if he gets his hands on you, because if not, you will undoubtedly end up on the ground. Definitely profiles as a guard/center at the next level, ferocious run blocker who pummels defenders." - HawgBeat Contributor Jacob Carmichael