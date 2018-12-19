Name: Dylan Rathcke

Position: Offensive tackle

School: University Laboratory School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 290

Committed: October 1, 2018

Rivals: 5.6 3-star, No. 28 in Louisiana, No. 86 OT

Other offers: Texas State, Tulane, Arkansas State, South Alabama, Louisville, Kentucky, UAB, Colorado State, Arkansas

Recruiting Battle: Rathcke did the college camp circuit and picked up his first offers from Texas State and Tulane in November of his junior year, the Razorbacks didn't offer until late into the 2018 season. The Rivals 3-star informed the coaches of his decision a couple days after returning home from an unofficial visit at Kentucky. The Wildcats had been recruiting Rathcke hard but he said after his visit that it just didn't feel better than Arkansas.

Notable: Back-to-back Louisiana State Champion

Quotable: "I feel like I’m at home at Arkansas. It was the first place where everything felt right for my entire family. I have been looking for a program that can develop me academically and athletically. Also a place that I could see myself living at for 4 or more years. Arkansas was the perfect fit for everything." - Dylan Rathcke

Scouting Report: "Very good pass blocking lineman, keeps his feet moving and doesn’t allow his pad level to compromise his position. Another linemen with a fierce temperament, it is clear the coaching staff is targeting some blockers who want to punish defenders. Not clear where he profiles at the next level because he has good technique and blocks well in space, definitely the most interesting fit for the coaching staff to decide, but a talented lineman nonetheless. Run blocking isn’t bad either, but would like him to strengthen his base so he can move DE’s and DT’s off their spots more consistently. Skill set seems to fit LT the most as long as he’s tall enough to deal with the size of SEC pass rushers." - HawgBeat Contributor Jacob Carmichael