Name: Enoch Jackson Jr.

Position: Defensive tackle

School: Legacy High School, Mansfield, Texas

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 280

Committed: August 3, 2018

Rivals: 5.7 3-star, No. 62 in Texas, No. 28 DT

Other offers: Morgan State, Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, Illinois State, Florida, Iowa, SMU, Missouri, OSU, Indiana, Purdue, Houston, Kansas State, UTSA, Minnesota, FIU, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Georgia, Clemson, LSU

Recruiting Battle: Arkansas was the first major program to offer Jackson and they stayed on him from start to finish, never wavering in their effort to get him committed. Jackson, an Oklahoma native, also took a visit to OSU and released a top six of Arkansas, OSU, Georgia, Texas Tech, Iowa and Ole Miss. Jackson's official visit in February pushed him over the edge, as well as the coaches coming to see him several times in the spring at Legacy. Late offers from Clemson and LSU had Arkansas fans on edge but Jackson became one of the Razorbacks most passionate recruiters and he continues to work on teammate Jalen Catalon for the Hogs.

2018 Stats: 28 solo tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 7 QB hurries, 1 FF

Notable: Was named the District 10-5A Defensive MVP as a junior ... Tom Landry Award Finalist ... Selected to play in 2018 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl

Quotable: “Watching them at SMU and watching them turn things around there pretty quick really makes me believe they can do the same thing at Arkansas. I love how Coach Morris uses the weapons he has and the way that he coaches. I think they’ll be a national championship contender soon.” - Enoch Jackson Jr.

Coach Speak: "Enoch is fun, caring, and compassionate. He's the whole package." - Legacy Head Coach Chris Melson

Scouting Report: "Jackson and Carter will be a nightmare for opposing interior offensive linemen to deal with. He's got an incredibly quick first step and he's in the backfield almost as soon as the ball is snapped. He bends incredibly well around the edges and makes it nearly impossible for linemen to get their hands on him. His feet never stop moving, and he never gives up on a play until the whistle is blown. Swims and spins at a technician’s level already. This kid has immense potential, as does the rest of this front seven. Needs to work on maintaining better leverage at the next level, at times he plays too straight up with his chest showing, needs to stay low more consistently and get underneath linemen’s pads but his height helps already." - HawgBeat Contributor Jacob Carmichael