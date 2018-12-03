With just 85 scholarships to give out every year on a team of 110 athletes, bringing in competitive preferred walk-ons is essential to elevating your entire team. They may start out on scout team but Arkansas has a history of successfully developing walk-ons and turning them into first and second string players. In 2018, the Razorbacks had five former walk-ons in the two deep (Johnny Gibson, Grant Morgan, D'Vone McClure, Kevin Richardson and Conner Limpert), Reid Bauer surpassed scholarship punter Blake Johnson on the depth chart, Ryder Lucas was a significant contributor his entire career at Arkansas and Tyson Morris, though never cracking the 2-deep, got good playing time as the season progressed.

Let's take a closer look at who the Razorbacks have offered as preferred walk-ons for the 2019 class:

Drew Vest out of Searcy is (so far) Arkansas's only PWO commit in the 2019 class. With great size, a high motor and a deep love for the Razorbacks, Vest will be a great depth addition for Arkansas at a position of need.

Perhaps one of the most skilled 2019 PWO offers, John David White has a long, long legacy of Razorbacks in his family. Though Pulaski Academy fell for the first time in five year in the state championships, White had a fantastic season with 10 games of 100 or more receiving yards. White is weighing a scholarship offer from Air Force with PWOs from Arkansas, Missouri and more.

Shiloh Christian's Logan Kallesen was one of the toughest offensive linemen at Arkansas's elite OL/DL camp this summer and earned a PWO offer from Dustin Fry. So far, he's got an . offer to play at Southwest Minnesota State.

One of the most impressive and productive secondary players in the state in the 2019 class, Harper stood out at Rivals camp in Dallas but has yet to receive Division-I scholarship offers. Harper would be a nice PWO pick up for Arkansas, he totaled 101 tackles his senior year.

Another PWO offer at a position of need is Kansas offensive tackle Jake Steward. Steward picked up his PWO and then visited for a game but is waiting to see if he can grab a scholarship offer still.

JoVoni Johnson

Conway High School 6-foot-5 quarterback JoVoni Johnson stood out immediately when he came to camp at Arkansas this summer and picked up a PWO offer. He's got offers from some smaller in-state schools like Arkansas Tech and Ouachita Baptist but he might be better off taking his Arkansas PWO and seeing if he can contribute as an athlete on the Hill.

Logan Orr

Logan Orr is a 6'2, 220-pound senior linebacker out of Jonesboro high school. He'll be weighing his Arkansas PWO offer with a PWO from Arkansas State and an academic scholarship offer from Hendrix.

Richard Hunt

Hailing from what will surely be a pipeline for Arkansas, Briarcrest Christian High School in Memphis, Tennessee, Richard Hunt is a 6-foot-7 tight end who has only played football for a season. Arkansas is currently his only PWO offer.

Noah Rauschenberg

One of the best kickers in the nation out of Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Noah Rauschenberg hit the Hill several times for Razorback games this season and is still waiting to see if he can nab a scholarship offer. His career-long is a 54-yarder.

Luke Rizzo