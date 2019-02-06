Name: Treylon Burks

Position: Wide receiver

School: Warren (Ark.)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 217

Committed: July 30, 2018

Rivals: 5.9 four-star, No. 146 overall, No. 21 WR

Other offers: Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Ole Miss, South Carolina, South Florida

Recruiting Battle: Treylon Burks probably could have had his pick of SEC program (or any school for that matter) but Justin Stepp and Barry Lunney made sure this in-state prospect called the hogs. Burks had visited Ole Miss but it was really all Arkansas from the jump and all it took was getting him on campus for the summer barbecue. Creating a relationship with this country boy was no small feat but the Hogs got it done and locked down the no. 2 player in the state.

2018 stats: 14 receptions, 376 yards, 6 TD; 12 carries, 68 yards, 4 TD; 7 of 13 passing, 269 yards, 6 TD; 28 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles (5 games)

Notable: Earned all-state honors in baseball, basketball, football and track … Led Warren to an Arkansas Class 4A state title as a sophomore in 2016 and a runner-up finish as a junior in 2017 … Missed most of senior year with a torn ACL … Played quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker and safety for the Lumberjacks, while also punting, returning kicks and returning punts … Caught 45 passes for 1,090 yards and 12 TD and rushed for 936 yards as a junior … Caught 57 passes for 1,354 yards and 17 TD as a sophomore … Just the second freshman to start for coach Bo Hembree, catching 41 passes for 815 yards and 12 TD … High school teammate of fellow 2019 signee Marcus Miller … Comes from same high school that produced Greg Childs, Chris Gragg and Jarius Wright

Coach Speak: “He’s big and physical and fast. You don’t find too many guys that are 6-3, 225 that can cause matchup problems and can run. He’s a 4.4 guy that’s really big and fast, so it’s just hard to match up with him. People tried to double cover him and they still couldn’t do it. And then when the ball’s in his hands, he’s just so explosive.” - Warren head coach Bo Hembree

Scouting Report: (Note: No film from 2018.) “Unfortunately an injury robbed him of his senior season, but his junior highlights are something to behold. He has intangible skills that just cannot be taught at any point. Uncanny football IQ and ability to make defenders miss in whatever is the most appropriate way for him to continue the play. Will run through and around defenders frequently. Displays unbelievable vision after the catch, wins 50-50 balls consistently and is faster than almost everyone on the field. Plays slot corner and linebacker, outside receiver, inside receiver, gets the ball on jet sweeps and tunnel screens, returns kicks, punts, plays wildcat quarter and throws the ball. There isn't anything that he couldn't do on the field. His highlight tape is 23 minutes long if that gives you any idea of just how frequently he dominates the competition in front of him. So much fun to watch.” - HawgBeat contributor Jacob Carmichael

