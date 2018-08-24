While there's only one target at tight end for the Hogs in the 2019 class, the no. 1 ranked tight end in the nation Pulaski Academy's Hudson Henry, the Razorbacks have already offered six 2020 tight ends, four of which remain uncommitted. Here's a closer look at their recruitments so far:

A rare offer from the Hogs out in the Northwest but a very talented prospect, D'Andre Rogers is ranked as the third best tight end in the nation out of Sammamish, Washington. He's quick, he's aggressive and even as a sophomore he was a complete mismatch for opponents. Rogers has just seven offers so far and is still waiting from offers from the big programs around his area such as Washington, Wazzu, Stanford and Oregon. Rogers doesn't have plans yet to visit Arkansas. TOP OFFERS: Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, USC

Just like the 2019 class, the Razorbacks have also offered the no.1 ranked tight end in the 2020 class, Las Vegas native Darnell Washington. Washington is a two-way player at Desert Pines and he recorded three sacks at defensive end as a sophomore. Not only is Washington huge at 6-foot-7, he's also incredibly athletic. The 4-star prospect is ranked in the Rivals100 at no. 52 and he holds 20 Division-I offers already. An early list of Washington's standout schools includes Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, Michigan, Minnesota and Texas. TOP OFFERS: Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, Arkansas

The Razorback staff has been on Elijah Yelverton for awhile and he's already got a lot of love for Arkansas. Yelverton plays for a very impressive Bishop Dunne team in Dallas and the Arkansas coaches began establishing a relationship with him back when they were at SMU. He's got 16 offers already and says he's kept in closest contact with Michigan, LSU and Oklahoma State so far. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end averaged 38 yards a game with 35 total receptions and four touchdowns. TOP OFFERS: Michigan, LSU, Arkansas, Nebraska, Baylor

Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney got on this McKinney, Texas native early and the 5.5 3-star picked up his offer after impressing the coaches in person at camp this summer. Frazier has an impressive frame at 6-foot-5 and he's got three offers so far from Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Purdue. His offer list is definitely due to expand during his junior season. TOP OFFERS: Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Purdue

