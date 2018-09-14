The Arkansas Razorbacks offered 10 2020 quarterbacks the summer before their junior seasons began, three of them, Jaden Casey, Hudson Card and Malik Hornsby, have already committed. Here's a closer look at the recruitment of the seven quarterback targets still on the board for the Hogs:

The highest ranked recruit on the Hogs board, and in the nation, D.J. Uiagalelei hails from Bellflower California and the 6-foot-4, 235-pound stud already holds offers from 31 programs. He's favored to Clemson per the Rivals FutureCast. Uiagalelei's first offers came the spring before his sophomore season. He threw for just over 2,700 yards as a sophomore with 29 passing touchdowns. TOP OFFERS: Clemson, Oregon, USC, Alabama

CHANCES TO LAND: None

The Razorbacks' only in-state offer in the 2020 class, Jacolby Criswell is by far the most heavily recruited junior in Arkansas. Despite sitting out the start of this season with a knee injury, Criswell made the most of his summer, picking up offers from some of the best programs in the nation and taking visits to Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas and more. Criswell showed out at camp on the Hill and the Morrilton product should rehab in time to play a few games this season. TOP OFFERS: Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis

CHANCES TO LAND: Great READ THE LATEST

2018 is the year for Chandler Morris and his recruitment. After waiting behind current Razorback John Stephen Jones at Highland Park, the Head Hog's son is now the starter and has already led the Scots to three wins to start the season. Despite a 5.5 3-star rating, Morris camped at several schools this summer and earned his offers. Morris is a dual-threat and just needs to add size and strength to move up in the rankings. TOP OFFERS: Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Oklahoma

CHANCES TO LAND: Great READ THE LATEST

California quarterback Shane Illingworth has a 4.0 GPA, six offers and an impressive 6-foot-5, 220-pound stature. Illingworth maintains close contact with Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and despite not wanting to take visits during his junior season, plans to make the rounds when it's over. Illingworth says he's still "wide open." TOP OFFERS: Arkansas, Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado

CHANCES TO LAND: Good READ THE LATEST

Woodward Academy 3-star quarterback Mike Wright is the latest QB offer for the Hogs in the 2020 class. He's already got 12 offers, recently visited Vanderbilt for a second time and is visiting Auburn this weekend for the LSU game. The Georgia native does not have a Georgia offer yet and has expressed a lot of interest in the Razorbacks. He says he's been hearing a lot from Kentucky, Louisville, Boston College, Missouri, and Arkansas since the end of the dead period. TOP OFFERS: Arkansas, Ole Miss, Louisville, Kentucky

CHANCES TO LAND: Good READ THE LATEST

Ranchview High School dual-threat quarterback Michael Henderson Jr. has been on the Razorback staff's radar for quite some time and the 3-star prospect already has 17 Division-I offers, making him one of the most highly sought-after quarterbacks despite his current rating. TOP OFFERS: Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Baylor, TCU

CHANCES TO LAND: Low READ THE LATEST

The Razorbacks were the first ones on under-the-radar Longview quarterback Haynes King but he's picked up a lot of steam since. The 5.5 3-star head coach's son is the least heavily recruiting offer on this list but with more games under his belt, and some more weight, King will definitely make a push in the Texas rankings. TOP OFFERS: Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, Houston, ULM

CHANCES TO LAND: Good

Check out this twitter list to follow all of the Hogs available 2020 QB offers.