If you like to follow recruiting, and if you're on HawgBeat I assume you do, you know Twitter is essential to keep up with the Razorbacks' latest recruiting activity. Pretty much every single recruit is on Twitter and that's where they post their new offers, their visits and where they give a good amount of hints about which schools really have their interest.

Recruiting has become much more transparent since football staffs have begun using social media more and more to send prospects graphics and they're even allowed to like and retweet prospects' tweets. Towards the end of their junior seasons, many 2020 recruits will be cutting their list of offers to their favorite, so it's very handy to be following all the Hogs' 2020 offers. I decided to make it a little easier for everyone. Here are the nine Twitter lists you need to hit "subscribe" on to keep up with all 122 2020 offers.