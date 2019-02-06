On a day that's literally all about 2019 signees, the Razorbacks are once again looking towards the future, sending out new graphics to top 2020 recruits that debuts the new class hashtag: #DiamondGangXX.

RazorFast, though catchy, doesn't quite do Arkansas justice, while DiamondGang is representative of the state and program on many levels.

First of all, it evokes the image of the Arkansas State flag that has the diamond in the middle, it's a reference to the diamonds in the state and it is also a reminder of the standard Chad Morris holds players to, "which is best." The diamond standard if you will.

Top prospects all over the country are receiving and posting these graphics today. Arkansas doesn't have a 2020 commit yet but with prospect days almost every weekend, they're sure to land one soon.

