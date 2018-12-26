A week ago, the Arkansas staff finished the first day of the early national signing period with a bang, flipping Louisiana 4-star cornerback/safety hybrid Greg Brooks Jr out of West Jefferson High School from Mississippi State to Arkansas. At the time, Brooks Jr hadn't yet decided whether or not he'd leave Louisiana early and enroll at Arkansas in January but now he's told HawgBeat that he will join the team when the semester starts.

While Brooks Jr. the 20th signee of the class decided to come early, Devin Bush, signee no. 21, told HawgBeat he'll stay at Edna Karr, where he's now won three state championships, for one more semester and come to Fayetteville in the summer.

Chad Morris had said a month or so before signing day that he hoped to have as many as 10 early enrollees but they could still have one more if they find a grad transfer quarterback in time to enroll. The Razorbacks still have eight spots to sign in February.

Here are all eight 2019 early enrollees, and Drew Vest, plus their free signing day profiles: