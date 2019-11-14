You can join HawgBeat for free for 30 days with code HAWGS30 or jump on for a year with two of the best deals Rivals has ever offered to choose from. Details

Next up is former head coach Bobby Petrino. Again, he’s not someone we believe to be a major candidate, but a petition on Change.org for Yurachek to rehire him has more than 11,500 signatures.

A full list of possible candidates can be found on the HawgBeat Hot Board , but we recently began our “case for/case against” series in which we take a closer look at a single coach. It started Wednesday with Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman - who has the support of several former players.

- Proven winner (at Arkansas, no less)

In all but two of Petrino’s 14 seasons as a college head coach, he’s not only finished with a winning record, but he’s won at least eight games. He had double-digit wins four times, including a 10-3 season that ended with Arkansas’ lone appearance in a BCS bowl and an 11-2 season capped by a win in the Cotton Bowl. Petrino has won 68 percent of his games (119-56) in college and his .667 winning percentage with the Razorbacks (34-17) ranks fifth in school history among coaches with more than 12 games.

- Exciting offensive philosophy

Petrino’s background includes multiple stops as an offensive coordinator and his offenses usually ranked among the best in the country. In 2010, Arkansas was ninth nationally in total offense at 482.5 yards per game. The following season, it was 15th nationally in scoring offense at 36.8 points per game. Those two marks also rank first and second in UA history. At Louisville, Petrino had the No. 3 offense in 2016 and 2017 with Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson running the show. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to think he could have some immediate success with the offensive weapons left behind by Morris.

- Seemingly genuine about seeking forgiveness

The end of Petrino’s tenure the Razorbacks was ugly - more on that below - but time helps heal wounds. When he returned to Arkansas to speak to the Little Rock Touchdown Club in September, he received a standing ovation. He then choked up as he apologized to the crowd and thanked the fans for how special they are. Some can interpret his decision to speak and what he said as a pitch to return to Arkansas, but he did at least seem to be genuine in his apology.