Arkansas 2023 summer baseball assignments

Arkansas right-hander Gage Wood will play summer baseball in the California Collegiate League.
Arkansas right-hander Gage Wood will play summer baseball in the California Collegiate League. (Braeden Botts)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

With the 2023 season coming to an end during the Fayetteville Regional for Arkansas baseball, it is time for the Diamond Hogs to hit the road for summer league competition across the United States.

Each summer, college baseball players compete in summer leagues all over the map and the Razorbacks are routinely well-represented.

The coaches help set up where each player should play — generally before the season starts — but all is subject to change given the circumstance of each guy. For example, Peyton Stovall is listed for the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League, but he just had surgery for a torn labrum on Thursday.

Other players could be Team USA selections, such as pitchers Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart, who were selections for the team last season.

Arkansas is represented in eight different leagues, and the Cape Cod Baseball League leads the way with eight Diamond Hogs listed, though that does include Stovall. The CCBL announced Friday that all 220 regular season games will be streamed on D1Baseball.com free of charge for fans.

One Hog has already started summer ball action: freshman left-hander Jordan Huskey. The Greenbrier High School product has thrown 8.0 innings across two appearances and he's given up two earned runs on five hits while walking six and striking out 11.

Summer baseball is a great way for players to continue to develop against other college baseball players. Recent examples of guys shining in summer ball and it translating back to Fayetteville include outfielder Jace Bohrofen and pitcher Dylan Carter.

Bohrofen played for Falmouth in the CCBL last year with Stovall and he had a .281 batting average with five doubles, two triples, two homers and nine RBIs during 15 regular season games. He transitioned that into a breakout junior year in 2023 as he led the Razorbacks with a .318 batting average, 54 runs, 68 hits, 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 hit by pitches.

After redshirting during the 2022 season, Carter played in the Northwoods League for the Green Bay Rockers. The Bentonville native started nine games and boasted a 2.97 ERA with 18 walks and 48 strikeouts. His efforts earned him a spot in the Northwoods League All-Star Game.

When the Razorbacks had arms go down early in the season, Carter stepped up as a go-to guy out of the bullpen. He had a 6-0 record and a 3.65 ERA across 16 appearances before he announced on May 3 that he suffered a torn UCL that would require Tommy John surgery.

Here's a full look at the summer league assignments for Arkansas baseball players this summer:

Arkansas Baseball Summer Assignments (2023)
Player League Team

RHP Brady Tygart

Cape Cod Baseball League

Falmouth Commodores

INF Peyton Stovall

Cape Cod Baseball League

Falmouth Commodores

LHP Parker Coil

Cape Cod Baseball League

Falmouth Commodores

RHP Austin Ledbetter

Cape Cod Baseball League

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox

OF Mason Neville

Cape Cod Baseball League

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox

INF/OF Kendall Diggs

Cape Cod Baseball League

Bourne Braves

LHP Hagen Smith

Cape Cod Baseball League

Orleans Firebirds

RHP Jake Faherty

Cape Cod Baseball League

Wareham Gatemen

INF Jayson Jones

Northwoods League

Green Bay Rockers

RHP Christian Foutch

Northwoods League

Green Bay Rockers

RHP Cooper Dossett

Northwoods League

Green Bay Rockers

INF/OF Hunter Grimes

Northwoods League

Lakeshore Chinooks

RHP Ben Bybee

California Collegiate League

Santa Barbara Foresters

RHP Gage Wood

California Collegiate League

Santa Barbara Foresters

LHP Nick Griffin

California Collegiate League

Santa Barbara Foresters

RHP Josh Hyneman

California Collegiate League

Santa Barbara Foresters

LHP Sean Fitzpatrick

California Collegiate League

Walnut Creek Crawdads

C Parker Rowland

New England Collegiate Baseball League

Ocean State Waves

C Hudson Polk

New England Collegiate Baseball League

North Adams SteepleCats

INF Peyton Holt

Marucci Midwest Arkansas Collegiate League

N/A

INF Ben McLaughlin

Marucci Midwest Arkansas Collegiate League

N/A

INF Reese Robinett

Coastal Plain League

Martinsville Mustangs

LHP Jordan Huskey

Florida Collegiate Summer League

Winter Garden Squeeze

C Cal Kilgore

Prospect League

Cape Catfish

