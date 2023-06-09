With the 2023 season coming to an end during the Fayetteville Regional for Arkansas baseball, it is time for the Diamond Hogs to hit the road for summer league competition across the United States.

Each summer, college baseball players compete in summer leagues all over the map and the Razorbacks are routinely well-represented.

The coaches help set up where each player should play — generally before the season starts — but all is subject to change given the circumstance of each guy. For example, Peyton Stovall is listed for the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League, but he just had surgery for a torn labrum on Thursday.

Other players could be Team USA selections, such as pitchers Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart, who were selections for the team last season.

Arkansas is represented in eight different leagues, and the Cape Cod Baseball League leads the way with eight Diamond Hogs listed, though that does include Stovall. The CCBL announced Friday that all 220 regular season games will be streamed on D1Baseball.com free of charge for fans.

One Hog has already started summer ball action: freshman left-hander Jordan Huskey. The Greenbrier High School product has thrown 8.0 innings across two appearances and he's given up two earned runs on five hits while walking six and striking out 11.

Summer baseball is a great way for players to continue to develop against other college baseball players. Recent examples of guys shining in summer ball and it translating back to Fayetteville include outfielder Jace Bohrofen and pitcher Dylan Carter.

Bohrofen played for Falmouth in the CCBL last year with Stovall and he had a .281 batting average with five doubles, two triples, two homers and nine RBIs during 15 regular season games. He transitioned that into a breakout junior year in 2023 as he led the Razorbacks with a .318 batting average, 54 runs, 68 hits, 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 hit by pitches.

After redshirting during the 2022 season, Carter played in the Northwoods League for the Green Bay Rockers. The Bentonville native started nine games and boasted a 2.97 ERA with 18 walks and 48 strikeouts. His efforts earned him a spot in the Northwoods League All-Star Game.



When the Razorbacks had arms go down early in the season, Carter stepped up as a go-to guy out of the bullpen. He had a 6-0 record and a 3.65 ERA across 16 appearances before he announced on May 3 that he suffered a torn UCL that would require Tommy John surgery.

Here's a full look at the summer league assignments for Arkansas baseball players this summer: