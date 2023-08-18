Arkansas has been reaching new heights in its 2024 recruiting class with five commits being ranked in the Rivals250 on Wednesday. Rivals also released some of the updated position rankings, and once again the Razorbacks were well-represented. Currently, Arkansas has 17 total commitments in the class of 2024, with 11 of those being four-stars and five being three-stars. One commit, Jeremy “JuJu” Cook, is currently unranked by Rivals. Of those commits, four were ranked as some of the best at their position in the country. Here’s who made the list.

KJ Jackson - Quarterback

The state of Alabama has been good to the Razorbacks in the 2024 class, as Arkansas has snagged four in this cycle. One of those is four-star quarterback KJ Jackson of Montgomery. Jackson came in as the No. 22 pro-style quarterback in the latest position rankings update. It’s an eight-spot drop from No. 14, which is where he was previously at. The talented lefty committed to Arkansas on April 9, and chose the Hogs over North Carolina and others. In his junior campaign for St. James Academy in Montgomery, Jackson helped lead his team to a 13-2 record last season, capped off with a 3A State Championship win over Piedmont High School. He threw for 2,813 yards, finding the end zone 42 times. He also added six scores on the ground on 77 carries for 171 yards.

Braylen Russell - Running back

After gaining Russell’s commitment in 2021, then losing it in 2022, Sam Pittman’s staff sealed the deal on July 14, 2023 as Russell re-committed to the Razorbacks over Tennessee and South Carolina. The Benton native checked in at No. 21 in the updated running back rankings, dropping just one spot in the rankings as he was at No. 20 previously. As a junior, Russell rushed for 1,643 yards on 240 attempts and he found the end zone 26 times. He added 224 receiving yards on 22 receptions and scored once through the air.

Ashton Bethel-Roman - Wide receiver

Also landing on the updated Rivals250 ranking yesterday, Bethel-Roman is one of three talented receivers to commit to Arkansas in the 2024 class. Bethel-Roman — a native of Missouri City, Texas — is ranked the No. 36 receiver in the country in the latest rankings. He was previously ranked No. 34. Bethel-roman committed to Arkansas on July 4 over a plethora of big-name schools like LSU, Oregon, Texas Tech and others. In addition to football, Bethel-Roman participates in track, running the 4x100 relay, the 4x200 relay, the SMR 1600 meter and the long jump. He is the son of former NFL safety Mark Roman and former LSU track star Ashley Bethel-Roman.

Courtney Crutchfield - Wide receiver

Another big piece of Arkansas’ in-state haul in the 2024 class, Crutchfield ranks as the No. 44 wide receiver in the nation according to Rivals, a 20-spot drop from No. 24. The Pine Bluff native’s recruitment was closely tied to fellow four-star Charleston Collins of Little Rock Mills. The two committed to the Razorbacks on April 21 over — much like Bethel-Roman — a plethora of other schools. LSU pushed hard for the duo’s commitment, hosting them as late as April 20, but the Hogs were able to pull it out. Crutchfield recorded 25 receptions for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns, and six carries for 46 yards in nine games as a junior.

Jadan Baugh - Athlete