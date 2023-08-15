News More News
Arkansas commits see rankings change in newest 2024 Rivals250 update

Four-star defensive back Jaden Allen.
Four-star defensive back Jaden Allen. (Rivals.com)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

The newest edition of the 2024 Rivals250 was released Wednesday and some Arkansas commits saw their ratings fluctuate.

Arkansas currently has five commits ranked in the Rivals250, headlined by four-star defensive back Selman Bridges at No. 124.

With the rankings shakeup, Arkansas now sits at No. 22 in the national recruiting rankings according to Rivals, ahead of UCF (No. 23) and behind Nebraska (No. 21).

Currently, Arkansas has 17 total commitments in the class of 2024. Of those, 11 are four-stars and six are three-stars.

Here’s how the latest Rivals250 update affected Arkansas commits.

Selman Bridges - Defensive Back - No. 124 

Previous ranking: No. 130

New ranking: No. 124

Charleston Collins - Defensive End - No. 133

Previous ranking: No. 115

New ranking: No. 133

Kavion Henderson - Defensive End - No. 148

Previous ranking: No. 142

New ranking: No. 148

Ashton Bethel-Roman - Wide Receiver - No. 228

Previous ranking: No. 223

New ranking: No. 228

Jaden Allen - Defensive Back - No. 243

Previous ranking: No. 239

New ranking: No. 243

{{ article.author_name }}