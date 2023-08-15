Arkansas commits see rankings change in newest 2024 Rivals250 update
The newest edition of the 2024 Rivals250 was released Wednesday and some Arkansas commits saw their ratings fluctuate.
Arkansas currently has five commits ranked in the Rivals250, headlined by four-star defensive back Selman Bridges at No. 124.
With the rankings shakeup, Arkansas now sits at No. 22 in the national recruiting rankings according to Rivals, ahead of UCF (No. 23) and behind Nebraska (No. 21).
Currently, Arkansas has 17 total commitments in the class of 2024. Of those, 11 are four-stars and six are three-stars.
Here’s how the latest Rivals250 update affected Arkansas commits.
Selman Bridges - Defensive Back - No. 124
Previous ranking: No. 130
New ranking: No. 124
Charleston Collins - Defensive End - No. 133
Previous ranking: No. 115
New ranking: No. 133
Kavion Henderson - Defensive End - No. 148
Previous ranking: No. 142
New ranking: No. 148
Ashton Bethel-Roman - Wide Receiver - No. 228
Previous ranking: No. 223
New ranking: No. 228
Jaden Allen - Defensive Back - No. 243
Previous ranking: No. 239
New ranking: No. 243