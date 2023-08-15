The newest edition of the 2024 Rivals250 was released Wednesday and some Arkansas commits saw their ratings fluctuate.

Arkansas currently has five commits ranked in the Rivals250, headlined by four-star defensive back Selman Bridges at No. 124.

With the rankings shakeup, Arkansas now sits at No. 22 in the national recruiting rankings according to Rivals, ahead of UCF (No. 23) and behind Nebraska (No. 21).

Currently, Arkansas has 17 total commitments in the class of 2024. Of those, 11 are four-stars and six are three-stars.

Here’s how the latest Rivals250 update affected Arkansas commits.