The Arkansas basketball team has added another piece to its roster, as HawgBeat confirmed Tuesday that 2024 guard Jaden Karuletwa is committed to the Razorbacks.
A 6-foot-6, 180-pound shooting guard out of Sun Valley, California, Karuletwa averaged 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a senior at Valley Christian High School according to MaxPreps.
Karuletwa joins fellow high school prospects Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond as part of the 2024 recruiting class.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Karuletwa will also be a full scholarship addition, HawgBeat can confirm, and the 10th on the Razorbacks' roster. He marks the first commitment the Hoop Hogs have landed from outside of the program since Kentucky transfer DJ Wagner pledged to Arkansas on June 5.
RELATED: Arkansas Basketball 2024-25 Roster Tracker
"You may think I'm crazy, but I told my staff, I only want to have eight or nine guys," Calipari said on May 2. "They're leaving anyway, and why would I develop a guy for someone else? Why would I do that? But, an injury and now we have seven or six. I coached six when I was at UMass. Then the other piece becomes — you put that together and now I'm hearing a lot of guys are saying eight or nine guys. If there is a 10th guy, he knows he's the 10th."
The Razorbacks still have three scholarship spots remaining on their projected roster, so be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.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