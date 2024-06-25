Advertisement
Arkansas adds commitment from 2024 guard

2024 HS guard Jaden Karuletwa has committed to Arkansas.
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

The Arkansas basketball team has added another piece to its roster, as HawgBeat confirmed Tuesday that 2024 guard Jaden Karuletwa is committed to the Razorbacks.

A 6-foot-6, 180-pound shooting guard out of Sun Valley, California, Karuletwa averaged 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a senior at Valley Christian High School according to MaxPreps.

Karuletwa joins fellow high school prospects Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond as part of the 2024 recruiting class.

Karuletwa will also be a full scholarship addition, HawgBeat can confirm, and the 10th on the Razorbacks' roster. He marks the first commitment the Hoop Hogs have landed from outside of the program since Kentucky transfer DJ Wagner pledged to Arkansas on June 5.

"You may think I'm crazy, but I told my staff, I only want to have eight or nine guys," Calipari said on May 2. "They're leaving anyway, and why would I develop a guy for someone else? Why would I do that? But, an injury and now we have seven or six. I coached six when I was at UMass. Then the other piece becomes — you put that together and now I'm hearing a lot of guys are saying eight or nine guys. If there is a 10th guy, he knows he's the 10th."

The Razorbacks still have three scholarship spots remaining on their projected roster, so be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.

