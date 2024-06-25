The Arkansas basketball team has added another piece to its roster, as HawgBeat confirmed Tuesday that 2024 guard Jaden Karuletwa is committed to the Razorbacks.

Karuletwa will also be a full scholarship addition, HawgBeat can confirm, and the 10th on the Razorbacks' roster. He marks the first commitment the Hoop Hogs have landed from outside of the program since Kentucky transfer DJ Wagner pledged to Arkansas on June 5.

"You may think I'm crazy, but I told my staff, I only want to have eight or nine guys," Calipari said on May 2. "They're leaving anyway, and why would I develop a guy for someone else? Why would I do that? But, an injury and now we have seven or six. I coached six when I was at UMass. Then the other piece becomes — you put that together and now I'm hearing a lot of guys are saying eight or nine guys. If there is a 10th guy, he knows he's the 10th."

