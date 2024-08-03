Arkansas adds commitment from 2026 defensive back Adam Auston
Arkansas added its fifth commitment in the 2026 recruiting class Saturday as Lawton, Oklahoma, three-star safety Adam Auston made his pledge to the Razorbacks public.
Auston is the second addition in the class of the day, as 2026 four-star Durant (Okla.) defensive end Colton Yarbrough picked the Razorbacks earlier Saturday evening. Auston and Yarbrough workout with the same personal trainer, Sean Cooper and C4 Sports.
A 6-foot-2, 200-pound product of MacArthur High School, Auston chose the Hogs over Missouri, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
“I had a great visit there they showed so much love and when I went up there, it felt like home,” Auston told Rivals of Arkansas. “The coaches were great to my family they have been consistent through the whole process so after that visit I decided I wanted to go there.”
With the addition of Auston, the Razorbacks are up to five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. That list features Auston, Yarbrough, four-star defensive back Tay Lockett, in-state offensive lineman Tucker Young and recent three-star quarterback pledge Jayvon Gilmore.