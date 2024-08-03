Arkansas added its fifth commitment in the 2026 recruiting class Saturday as Lawton, Oklahoma, three-star safety Adam Auston made his pledge to the Razorbacks public.

Auston is the second addition in the class of the day, as 2026 four-star Durant (Okla.) defensive end Colton Yarbrough picked the Razorbacks earlier Saturday evening. Auston and Yarbrough workout with the same personal trainer, Sean Cooper and C4 Sports.

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound product of MacArthur High School, Auston chose the Hogs over Missouri, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.