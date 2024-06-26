As a 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior in 2024, Boles finished the season with a slashline of .475/.572/.863 and 87 hits, 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 68 RBIs. Across 183 at-bats, Boles struck out 18 times compared to 40 walks. He also stole 14 bases successfully on 16 attempts.

The Arkansas baseball team added another portal commitment Wednesday evening, as Division II Lincoln Memorial University transfer slugger Carson Boles committed to the Razorbacks

Defensively, Boles posted a .971 fielding percentage with just two errors as mainly an outfielder, although he's listed as an infielder on his LMU bio.

As a sophomore in 2023, Boles started in all 49 games he appeared in. The Lebanon, Tennessee, native recorded 72 hits in his 201 at-bats and posted a batting average of .358 with six home runs, three triples and 15 doubles. He also hit for the cycle against Emory & Henry on April 21, 2023.

Boles joins fellow Arkansas commitments Aiden Jimenez (Oregon State), Rocco Peppi (Fresno State), Charles Davalan (FGCU), Carson Hansen (Milwaukee), Maximus Martin (Georgia State), Logan Maxwell (TCU), Landon Beidelschies (Ohio State) and Kuhio Aloy (BYU) as part of the Hogs' offseason class.

