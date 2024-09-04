in other news
Head coach Sam Pittman revealed Arkansas' four team captains for the Oklahoma State game during his weekly live show Wednesday evening.
It should be noted that Pittman opted for a new team captain approach entering the 2024 season, as the Razorbacks will select players on a game-by-game basis.
Last week against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas chose Nico Davillier, Eric Gregory, Isaiah Sategna and E'Marion Harris.
Against Oklahoma State, Luke Hasz, Joshua Braun, Xavian Sorey Jr. and Jayden Johnson will have the 'C' on their jerseys. So far, eight different Razorbacks have been named a team captain during the 2024 season.
A native of Oklahoma, Hasz caught three passes for 42 yards against the Golden Lions in Arkansas' 70-0 Week 1 victory. Despite playing close to home, Hasz said the game against the Cowboys is strictly business.
"It won’t really be emotional because I wasn’t very interested in Oklahoma State, but I was grateful that they offered me," Hasz said Tuesday. "I’d say it’s more like a business trip just like any other game though, same as last week.
"We’re going to go in there, we’ve prepared for them well this week, and our coaches have a good gameplan with us watching film against them. We’re just going to go in there like it’s a business trip like any other week."
Braun — Arkansas' starting right guard who was named Third-Team Preseason All-SEC by Phil Steele — played 49 snaps against UAPB and finished with a 74.4 offensive grade according to Pro Football Focus.
Johnson and Sorey were members of an Arkansas defense that suffocated the Golden Lions to just 130 total yards. A senior safety from Georgia, Johnson recorded two tackles against UAPB. Former Georgia transfer linebacker Sorey also registered two tackles and a sack in the Hogs' season-opener.
Arkansas and No. 16 Oklahoma State are set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will be televised on ABC.
