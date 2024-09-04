Head coach Sam Pittman revealed Arkansas' four team captains for the Oklahoma State game during his weekly live show Wednesday evening.

It should be noted that Pittman opted for a new team captain approach entering the 2024 season, as the Razorbacks will select players on a game-by-game basis.

Last week against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas chose Nico Davillier, Eric Gregory, Isaiah Sategna and E'Marion Harris.

Against Oklahoma State, Luke Hasz, Joshua Braun, Xavian Sorey Jr. and Jayden Johnson will have the 'C' on their jerseys. So far, eight different Razorbacks have been named a team captain during the 2024 season.