Head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that he will stray away from his usual practice of naming team captains in the preseason and will instead delegate them on a game-by-game basis.

Last season, six Razorbacks earned the 'C' on their jerseys in KJ Jefferson, Brady Latham, Rocket Sanders, Landon Jackson, Trajan Jeffcoat and Cam Little. With leadership being a weak point in Arkansas' 2023 campaign — and with so many transfer newcomers over the offseason — Pittman is seemingly opting for a different approach.

"When I was at Georgia, they named them after the season and they just had rotating guys," Pittman said Monday. "I do think what we're going to do is we're going to name four game-day captains for a while, and I don't know how long that's going to be. I don't know if that's going to be till Game 10. I don't know if that's going to be during the bowl prep. I don't know when that's going to be that we decide who our captains are."