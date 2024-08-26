PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Pittman opting for different team captain approach in 2024

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that he will stray away from his usual practice of naming team captains in the preseason and will instead delegate them on a game-by-game basis.

Last season, six Razorbacks earned the 'C' on their jerseys in KJ Jefferson, Brady Latham, Rocket Sanders, Landon Jackson, Trajan Jeffcoat and Cam Little. With leadership being a weak point in Arkansas' 2023 campaign — and with so many transfer newcomers over the offseason — Pittman is seemingly opting for a different approach.

RELATED: Patrick Kutas likely to miss UAPB game

"When I was at Georgia, they named them after the season and they just had rotating guys," Pittman said Monday. "I do think what we're going to do is we're going to name four game-day captains for a while, and I don't know how long that's going to be. I don't know if that's going to be till Game 10. I don't know if that's going to be during the bowl prep. I don't know when that's going to be that we decide who our captains are."

Obvious candidates to earn the team captain honor are names like Taylen Green, Fernando Carmona Jr., Jaylon Braxton and Landon Jackson, but Pittman said he thinks having more than just the same Razorbacks represent the team each game by the end of the season "would be kind of cool."

"You're going to Little Rock," Pittman said. "So if you're sitting there thinking, who could be game-day captains, well, you start thinking about your kids from Little Rock that are starting. You start thinking about maybe a guy from Memphis, or whatever. And I think it would mean something to those kids, and they had the opportunity to walk out there."

RELATED: Arkansas' official depth chart for UAPB game

Current scholarship Arkansas players from or around the Little Rock area include E'Marion Harris, Quincy Rhodes Jr. and Nico Davillier. Alongside those three, Pittman said they might look at other Natural State natives to lead against the Golden Lions on Thursday.

"So, that's really something that could kind of be neat that I thought about," Pittman said. "That you could have 40-48 guys in a 12-game (schedule) go out there and then maybe decide who really earned the captain's spot after the year, during possibly bowl prep."

Arkansas will kick off the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

