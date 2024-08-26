Pittman opting for different team captain approach in 2024
Head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that he will stray away from his usual practice of naming team captains in the preseason and will instead delegate them on a game-by-game basis.
Last season, six Razorbacks earned the 'C' on their jerseys in KJ Jefferson, Brady Latham, Rocket Sanders, Landon Jackson, Trajan Jeffcoat and Cam Little. With leadership being a weak point in Arkansas' 2023 campaign — and with so many transfer newcomers over the offseason — Pittman is seemingly opting for a different approach.
"When I was at Georgia, they named them after the season and they just had rotating guys," Pittman said Monday. "I do think what we're going to do is we're going to name four game-day captains for a while, and I don't know how long that's going to be. I don't know if that's going to be till Game 10. I don't know if that's going to be during the bowl prep. I don't know when that's going to be that we decide who our captains are."
Obvious candidates to earn the team captain honor are names like Taylen Green, Fernando Carmona Jr., Jaylon Braxton and Landon Jackson, but Pittman said he thinks having more than just the same Razorbacks represent the team each game by the end of the season "would be kind of cool."
"You're going to Little Rock," Pittman said. "So if you're sitting there thinking, who could be game-day captains, well, you start thinking about your kids from Little Rock that are starting. You start thinking about maybe a guy from Memphis, or whatever. And I think it would mean something to those kids, and they had the opportunity to walk out there."
Current scholarship Arkansas players from or around the Little Rock area include E'Marion Harris, Quincy Rhodes Jr. and Nico Davillier. Alongside those three, Pittman said they might look at other Natural State natives to lead against the Golden Lions on Thursday.
"So, that's really something that could kind of be neat that I thought about," Pittman said. "That you could have 40-48 guys in a 12-game (schedule) go out there and then maybe decide who really earned the captain's spot after the year, during possibly bowl prep."
Arkansas will kick off the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.