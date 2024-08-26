"I don’t believe Patrick will play," Pittman said Monday. "I’ll say this too, and we’ll miss him because he’s a good player. That back is still bothering him."

Kutas participated in the first two fall camp practices before a back injury left him sidelined in recovery for the remainder of the open practices to reporters. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino said Tuesday that the Memphis native was back doing some work, but the full extent of his return was unknown.

Despite being listed as a starter at left guard with an "OR" alongside redshirt sophomore E'Marion Harris on the official team depth chart , junior Patrick Kutas will probably miss the Hogs' Week 1 matchup against the Golden Lions, according to head coach Sam Pittman.

Arkansas will likely be without one of its top returning offensive linemen when the Razorbacks play Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Thursday.

A nine-game starter for Arkansas in 2023 before an ankle injury prematurely ended his campaign, Kutas' long-term health is still a question mark, according to Pittman.

"He’s going to get a reading on his back on Friday and then we’ll know a little bit more after that," Pittman said. "But, he has — you know, he’s progressed from things in the pool to things on land now, to a little bit of hitting. So, we’re going to get this MRI read and then I’ll have a better answer for you, I guess next time we meet. Next Monday."

With a glaring hole at the left guard position, Little Rock native E'Marion Harris (6-foot-7, 300 pounds) stepped up in fall camp to fill the spot and received high praise for his efforts from Pittman.

"I don’t know that there’ll be any drop-off there," Pittman said. "He’s really not five, if you were going one, two, three, four, five. He's not five. I don’t know where he’s at. He’s really done a really good job. I’m really pleased with how he’s come along and gained his weight. He’s always in position. I’m happy for him."

Harris saw action in six games for the Razorbacks last year and did not allow a sack on over 10 pass plays. His season-high snaps came against Western Carolina (seven), so the former four-star is not a stranger to playing in season-openers.

"He’s been here now for three seasons," Pittman said. "His ability to move people is much better. I think he’s just playing much better because he’s confident he can get it done. Him and (Fernando) Carmona (Jr.) together, they’ve really been a good, Carmona’s been good for him, too, if that makes sense."

Arkansas will kick off the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.