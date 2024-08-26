FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Thursday's season-opener against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Headlining fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman's squad is starting quarterback Taylen Green, a transfer from Boise State. Other new faces listed as starters on offense include running back Ja'Quinden Jackson — listed with an "OR" between him and Rashod Dubinon — left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr., right tackle Keyshawn Blackstock and center Addison Nichols.

Returning starters for first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino include all three receivers — Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden and Isaiah Sategna — plus tight end Luke Hasz, right guard Joshua Braun and left guard Patrick Kutas, who has dealt with a back injury in the preseason. There's an "OR" between Kutas and E'Marion Harris.

Senior defensive end Landon Jackson highlights a defense that has five transfer additions listed as a starter or they are listed with other players as a starter with an "OR" in between. Along the defensive line with Jackson, though, is three other returners in fellow edge rusher Nico Davillier and defensive tackles Cam Ball and Eric Gregory.

Linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. has a big task this season as he'll be heavily relied on as a transfer from Georgia. Sophomore Brad Spence got the nod as a starting linebacker next to Sorey.

In the secondary for defensive coordinator Travis Williams are veteran safeties Hudson Clark and Jayden Johnson, although Clark has an "OR" between him and TJ Metcalf. Sophomore corner Jaylon Braxton is a starter, as is Doneiko Slaughter at the "Hog" (nickel) spot. The other corner spot has three players with an "OR" listed between.

On special teams, Devin Bale will punt and handle kickoff duties. Hawaii transfer Matthew Shipley and Abilene Christian transfer Kyle Ramsey have an "OR" between the two. Isaiah Sategna is listed as punt and kick returner.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Thursday's game against UAPB, which is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock: