Arkansas' official depth chart for UAPB game
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Thursday's season-opener against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
Headlining fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman's squad is starting quarterback Taylen Green, a transfer from Boise State. Other new faces listed as starters on offense include running back Ja'Quinden Jackson — listed with an "OR" between him and Rashod Dubinon — left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr., right tackle Keyshawn Blackstock and center Addison Nichols.
Returning starters for first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino include all three receivers — Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden and Isaiah Sategna — plus tight end Luke Hasz, right guard Joshua Braun and left guard Patrick Kutas, who has dealt with a back injury in the preseason. There's an "OR" between Kutas and E'Marion Harris.
Senior defensive end Landon Jackson highlights a defense that has five transfer additions listed as a starter or they are listed with other players as a starter with an "OR" in between. Along the defensive line with Jackson, though, is three other returners in fellow edge rusher Nico Davillier and defensive tackles Cam Ball and Eric Gregory.
Linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. has a big task this season as he'll be heavily relied on as a transfer from Georgia. Sophomore Brad Spence got the nod as a starting linebacker next to Sorey.
In the secondary for defensive coordinator Travis Williams are veteran safeties Hudson Clark and Jayden Johnson, although Clark has an "OR" between him and TJ Metcalf. Sophomore corner Jaylon Braxton is a starter, as is Doneiko Slaughter at the "Hog" (nickel) spot. The other corner spot has three players with an "OR" listed between.
On special teams, Devin Bale will punt and handle kickoff duties. Hawaii transfer Matthew Shipley and Abilene Christian transfer Kyle Ramsey have an "OR" between the two. Isaiah Sategna is listed as punt and kick returner.
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Thursday's game against UAPB, which is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock:
-----------------------
Offense
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Taylen Green
|
Malachi Singleton
|
KJ Jackson
|
Blake Boda
|
RB
|
Ja'Quinden Jackson OR Rashod Dubinion
|
Braylen Russell OR Rodney Hill
|
Tyrell Reed Jr.
|
N/A
|
TE
|
Luke Hasz
|
Var'keyes Gumms
|
Ty Washington
|
Andreas Paaske
|
WR-X
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
Monte Harrison
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
N/A
|
WR - Z
|
Tyrone Broden
|
Jordan Anthony OR CJ Brown
|
Davion Dozier
|
N/A
|
WR-W
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
Khafre Brown
|
N/A
|
LT
|
Fernando Carmona Jr.
|
E'Marion Harris
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
LG
|
Patrick Kutas OR E'Marion Harris
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
C
|
Addison Nichols
|
Amaury Wiggins
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RG
|
Joshua Braun
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RT
|
Keyshawn Blackstock
|
Joe More
|
N/A
|
N/A
Defense
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
Quincy Rhodes Jr.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
DT
|
Cam Ball
|
Keivie Rose
|
Danny Saili
|
N/A
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Ian Geffrard
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
DE
|
Nico Davillier OR Anton Juncaj
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
LB
|
Brad Spence
|
Stephen Dix Jr.
|
Alex Sanford
|
N/A
|
LB
|
Xavian Sorey Jr.
|
Anthony Switzer OR Bradley Shaw
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Hog
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
Tevis Metcalf
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
S
|
Hudson Clark OR TJ Metcalf
|
Ahkhari Johnson
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
S
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Larry Worth III
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
CB
|
Jaheim Singletary OR Marquise Robinson OR Kee'yon Stewart
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
CB
|
Jaylon Braxton
|
Selman Bridges
|
N/A
|
N/A
-----------------------
Special Teams
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Matthew Shipley OR Kyle Ramsey
|
N/A
|
KO
|
Devin Bale
|
N/A
|
P
|
Devin Bale
|
Sam Dubwig
|
H
|
Devin Bale
|
Sam Dubwig
|
LS
|
Eli Stein OR Ashton Ngo
|
N/A
|
KR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Rodney Hill
|
PR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Jaylon Braxton