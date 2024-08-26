PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Arkansas' official depth chart for UAPB game

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Thursday's season-opener against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Headlining fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman's squad is starting quarterback Taylen Green, a transfer from Boise State. Other new faces listed as starters on offense include running back Ja'Quinden Jackson — listed with an "OR" between him and Rashod Dubinon — left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr., right tackle Keyshawn Blackstock and center Addison Nichols.

Returning starters for first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino include all three receivers — Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden and Isaiah Sategna — plus tight end Luke Hasz, right guard Joshua Braun and left guard Patrick Kutas, who has dealt with a back injury in the preseason. There's an "OR" between Kutas and E'Marion Harris.

Senior defensive end Landon Jackson highlights a defense that has five transfer additions listed as a starter or they are listed with other players as a starter with an "OR" in between. Along the defensive line with Jackson, though, is three other returners in fellow edge rusher Nico Davillier and defensive tackles Cam Ball and Eric Gregory.

Linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. has a big task this season as he'll be heavily relied on as a transfer from Georgia. Sophomore Brad Spence got the nod as a starting linebacker next to Sorey.

In the secondary for defensive coordinator Travis Williams are veteran safeties Hudson Clark and Jayden Johnson, although Clark has an "OR" between him and TJ Metcalf. Sophomore corner Jaylon Braxton is a starter, as is Doneiko Slaughter at the "Hog" (nickel) spot. The other corner spot has three players with an "OR" listed between.

On special teams, Devin Bale will punt and handle kickoff duties. Hawaii transfer Matthew Shipley and Abilene Christian transfer Kyle Ramsey have an "OR" between the two. Isaiah Sategna is listed as punt and kick returner.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Thursday's game against UAPB, which is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock:

Offense

Position First Team Second Team Third Team Other

QB

Taylen Green

Malachi Singleton

KJ Jackson

Blake Boda

RB

Ja'Quinden Jackson OR Rashod Dubinion

Braylen Russell OR Rodney Hill

Tyrell Reed Jr.

N/A

TE

Luke Hasz

Var'keyes Gumms

Ty Washington

Andreas Paaske

WR-X

Andrew Armstrong

Monte Harrison

Jaedon Wilson

N/A

WR - Z

Tyrone Broden

Jordan Anthony OR CJ Brown

Davion Dozier

N/A

WR-W

Isaiah Sategna

Isaac TeSlaa

Khafre Brown

N/A

LT

Fernando Carmona Jr.

E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

LG

Patrick Kutas OR E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

N/A

C

Addison Nichols

Amaury Wiggins

N/A

N/A

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford

N/A

N/A

RT

Keyshawn Blackstock

Joe More

N/A

N/A

Defense

Position First Team Second Team Third Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

N/A

N/A

DT

Cam Ball

Keivie Rose

Danny Saili

N/A

DT

Eric Gregory

Ian Geffrard

N/A

N/A

DE

Nico Davillier OR Anton Juncaj

N/A

N/A

N/A

LB

Brad Spence

Stephen Dix Jr.

Alex Sanford

N/A

LB

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Anthony Switzer OR Bradley Shaw

N/A

N/A

Hog

Doneiko Slaughter

Tevis Metcalf

N/A

N/A

S

Hudson Clark OR TJ Metcalf

Ahkhari Johnson

N/A

N/A

S

Jayden Johnson

Larry Worth III

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaheim Singletary OR Marquise Robinson OR Kee'yon Stewart

N/A

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaylon Braxton

Selman Bridges

N/A

N/A

Special Teams

Position First Team Second Team

K

Matthew Shipley OR Kyle Ramsey

N/A

KO

Devin Bale

N/A

P

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

H

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

LS

Eli Stein OR Ashton Ngo

N/A

KR

Isaiah Sategna

Rodney Hill

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Jaylon Braxton

