ago football Edit

Arkansas announces team captains for Tennessee game

Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman announced his team captains ahead of the Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1 SEC) third SEC matchup against No. 4 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday.

During his weekly radio show, the Head Hog said offensive lineman Addison Nichols, defensive back Doneiko Slaughter, defensive back Anthony Switzer and kicker Kyle Ramsey will wear the "C" across their chests.

It should be noted that Pittman opted for a new team captain approach entering the 2024 season, as the Razorbacks will select players on a game-by-game basis.

Last week against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Arkansas chose running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, defensive end Anton Juncaj and linebacker Brad Spence as the team captains.

Slaughter is in his first year with the Arkansas program after he transferred out of Tennessee at the end of the 2023 season. Through five games in a Razorback uniform, he’s tallied 25 total tackles, one sack, three pass deflections and one interception, which he snagged against Auburn off a tip from fellow defensive back TJ Metcalf.

The Roswell, Georgia, native is in his fifth season of college football and has been a mainstay in the Arkansas secondary since the season started.

Another transfer from Tennessee, Nichols has been the center on the Razorbacks offensive line for most of the season. He missed part of the game against Alabama-Birmingham due to an ankle injury, but outside of that, he has been the one snapping the ball to quarterback Taylen Green.

Pro Football Focus, which grades each snap a particular player plays, has given Nichols an overall offensive grade of 63.4 out of the 304 snaps played this year.

Switzer is back in his home state after he spent last season at Utah State. Prior to his time with the Aggies, he spent three seasons at Arkansas State, from 2019 to 2021.

The Marion native has seen action in every game this year and has made 14 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Last weekend against Texas A&M, he made three of those tackles and one tackle for loss.

Ramsey has been somewhat inconsistent as the Razorbacks kicker, as he has only hit 60% of his field goals (6-of-10) this season. Last weekend, Ramsey made his only field goal attempt — a 45-yard attempt that gave the Razorbacks a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter against the Aggies — which would prove to be not enough to bring home the win.

A late transfer from Abilene Christian who didn’t arrive on campus until after spring practice ended, Ramsey hasn’t missed an extra point in his college career.

Arkansas and Tennessee are set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday at Razorback Stadium. The game will air on ABC.

