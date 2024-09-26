Last week against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Arkansas chose linebacker Stephen Dix Jr., right tackle Keyshawn Blackstock, offensive lineman Josh Street and defensive tackle Cam Ball to lead the team.

It should be noted that Pittman opted for a new team captain approach entering the 2024 season, as the Razorbacks will select players on a game-by-game basis.

Three of the four captains — Jackson, Spence and Armstrong — are Texas natives and will play in their home state as Saturday's game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

During his weekly radio show, the Head Hog said running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, defensive end Anton Juncaj and linebacker Brad Spence will wear the "C" across their chests.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman announced his team captains ahead of the Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) second SEC matchup against No. 24 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday.

Juncaj is in his debut season with the Razorbacks after spending two seasons at Albany, the same program that produced now-Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse. The Port Jervis, New York, native has recorded six total tackles in four games for the Hogs.

A coveted recruit out of the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season, Juncaj helped lead the Great Danes to a Coastal Athletic Conference championship win with 15.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss in 2023.

Armstrong is the SEC’s leading receiver through the first four weeks of the season despite missing the season-opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a hamstring injury.

In his second season with the Razorbacks, the Dallas native has hauled in 23 receptions for 348 yards, an average of 15.1 yards per catch. He’s still seeking his first touchdown of the season, though, after he caught five in 2023.

Being from the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex, Armstrong said Wednesday that he’s had so many friends and family reach out for tickets to the game, he’s had to tell some people no.

Spence is not from Dallas, but he is a Texas native out of Klein in the Houston area. He’s entering his second season at Arkansas after joining the program as a three-star recruit in the class of 2023.

As a true freshman a year ago, Spence made his impact almost instantly and appeared in 11 games (one start). He finished the year with 16 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. In 2024, Spence has already almost matched last season’s tackles as he has 15. He also notched his first career sack against Alabama-Birmingham.

Arguably no transfer on the team has made a bigger impact than Jackson. The former Utah transfer running back is currently the SEC’s leading rusher with 472 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Coming out of Duncanville High School near Dallas in the class of 2020, Jackson was a four-star quarterback who committed to Texas initially. He transferred to Utah in 2021 and transitioned to running back, which has turned out to be a good decision. Last weekend against Auburn, he carried the ball 22 times for 75 yards and found the end zone twice.

Arkansas and Texas A&M are set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN.