Last week against Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Arkansas chose tight end Luke Hasz, offensive guard Joshua Braun, linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. and safety Jayden Johnson to lead the team.

It should be noted that Pittman opted for a new team captain approach entering the 2024 season, as the Razorbacks will select players on a game-by-game basis.

Against UAB, safety TJ Metcalf, cornerback Jaheim Singletary, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa and punter Devin Bale will have the 'C' on their jerseys. So far, 12 different Razorbacks have been named a team captain during the 2024 season.

Head coach Sam Pittman revealed Arkansas' four team captains for the UAB game during his weekly live show Wednesday evening.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Metcalf said he attended a UAB game as a freshman in high school and is obviously from the area, which likely played a part in him being named a captain. Last week against Oklahoma State, he made a career-high 12 tackles.

Metcalf was confident when speaking on Arkansas' upcoming matchup against the Blazers.

"Really they’ve got a couple good quick guys," Metcalf said. "I don’t think they’re going to beat us on the perimeter. I know especially in the run game they’re not going to beat. We’re going to shut all that down on the edge with Nico (Davillier) and Landon (Jackson), Anton (Juncaj), all them guys, and especially on the interior. We’ve got Cam (Ball) and (Eric Gregory). I think we’re going to shut them out."

Singletary recorded his first career interception as a Razorback against the Cowboys in addition to three total tackles. Senior wideout TeSlaa owns a 27-game reception streak after making one catch for 32 yards against Oklahoma State.

Finally, California native Bale will represent Arkansas' special teams unit as the Hogs' punter and kickoff man. Against Oklahoma State, he punted three times for 137 yards (45.7 AVG).

Arkansas and UAB are set for a 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday at Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.