The Arkansas Razorbacks (15-15, 6-11 SEC) will play their final game of the season against the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10, 12-5 SEC) on Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Led by fifth-year head coach Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide have lost two straight games over Tennessee and Florida. Alabama has also beaten Auburn, South Carolina and Oregon already this season.

Arkansas is coming off a 94-83 win over the LSU Tigers and it might be playing its best basketball thanks to a connection formed throughout the season.

"We’ve had good practices, we really have," head coach Eric Musselman said. "We’ve had some bad moments in games. The Vanderbilt eight minute stretch, we played bad. Our practices and fortunately the TV crews get to watch those practices, this team works man. I like coaching them. Wish the record was better. We’ve had some games where the score got away from us and we probably didn’t compete like we hoped. But we’re getting better.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen in the SEC Tournament, I don’t know what’s going to happen — we have two games guaranteed right now. I know I’m looking forward to coaching them Thursday, Friday and heading into that locker room out on the floor in Alabama with this team. I think that this team is continuing to gain respect among other teams in our league. I get texts from other coaches and people around the league that we’re playing better basketball. It’s hard to do when you’re sitting around .500 or whatever."

The Razorbacks own a 36-32 advantage in the series but the series is tied 29-29 in SEC meetings. The home team has dominated the series. Arkansas is 20-7 versus Alabama in Fayetteville but the Crimson Tide is 22-8 in games played in Tuscaloosa (21-8 in SEC games).

