The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are set to play the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Arkansas will be looking to get in the win column for the first time since a Sept. 9 win over Kent State. The Razorbacks are losers of six straight and they will be trying to take advantage of being fresh off a bye week.

HawgBeat continued its series of comparing the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Florida has an average star rating of 3.3 out of the team's 22 starters on the official depth chart. Arkansas' average star rating is 3.0 among the Hogs' 22 starters.

Both teams have similar defenses, with the Hogs forcing eight more turnovers on the year, while Florida's third down defense has been better than Arkansas'. Offensively, the Gators don't jump off the page, but they have been much better than the offense the Hogs fielded under former offensive coordinator Dan Enos for the first eight games.

Here is the full breakdown: