Arkansas-Auburn star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Auburn using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers through the first two weeks of the season.
Stat Comparison - Auburn | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 74)
Offense
Scoring: 17.5 (t-65th) | 15.5 (t-68th)
Total yards: 270.0 (71st) | 277.5 (70th)
Passing: 205.0 (56th) | 207.5 (54th)
Rushing: 65.0 (72nd) | 70.0 (71st)
Third downs: 40.0% (t-49th) | 28.6% (67th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.0 (t-31st) | 2.5 (t-47th)
Turnovers: 1 (t-6th) | 5 (t-49th)
Defense
Scoring: 20.0 (18th) | 25.5 (t-32nd)
Total yards: 413.0 (44th) | 393.5 (33rd)
Passing: 239.5 (33rd) | 289.5 (57th)
Rushing: 173.5 (53rd) | 104.0 (20th)
Third downs: 63.6% (74th) | 32.4% (18th)
Sacks/game: 1.5 (t-50th) | 2.0 (t-37th)
Turnovers forced: 3 (t-38th) | 6 (t-15th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Georgia
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Bo Nix
|
QB Feleipe Franks
|
RB Tank Bigsby
|
RB Rakeem Boyd
|
TE John Samuel Shenker
|
TE Hudson Henry (5.8)
|
SLOT Shedrick Jackson
|
SLOT Treylon Burks
|
WR Seth Williams (5.8)
|
WR Trey Knox (5.9)
|
WR Anthony Schwartz
|
WR Mike Woods
|
LT Alec Jackson (5.5)
|
LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)
|
LG Tashawn Manning
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Nick Brahms
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Brandon Council
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Brodarious Hamm (5.7)
|
RT Noah Gatlin (5.6)
|
DE Colby Wooden (5.8)
|
DE Eric Gregory (5.8)
|
DT Daquan Newkirk
|
DT Jonathan Marshall
|
DT Tyrone Truesdell (5.7)
|
DT Isaiah Nichols (5.6)
|
BUCK Big Kat Bryant (5.7)
|
JACK Zach Williams (5.7)
|
MLB K.J. Britt
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Owen Pappoe (6.0)
|
WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)
|
NB Christian Tutt (5.8)
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)
|
CB Nehemiah Pritchett
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Roger McCreary
|
CB Jerry Jacobs
|
S Jamien Sherwood (5.8)
|
S Jalen Catalon (5.8)
|
S Smoke Monday (5.8)
|
S Myles Slusher* (5.8)
Breakdown
Tied: 6
Auburn: 10
Arkansas: 6
(NOTE: Simeon Blair - a former walk-on - has started both games this season, he started at the second nickel spot in the "dime" package against Mississippi State. We could have gone with Blair or Joe Foucha - who is listed with an "or" on the depth chart beside Blair - but we opted for Slusher because he started at the second safety spot last week.)
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Auburn | Arkansas)
Overall: 58.7 | 69.4
Offense: 62.8 | 62.8
Passing: 70.0 | 77.0
Rushing: 76.7 | 56.8
Receiving: 60.0 | 61.1
Pass blocking: 45.7 | 55.2
Run blocking: 56.1 | 62.3
