 Arkansas Razorbacks-Auburn Tigers 2020 star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-07 08:40:06 -0500') }} football

Arkansas-Auburn star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Seth Williams is one of Auburn's top offensive weapons.
Seth Williams is one of Auburn's top offensive weapons. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Auburn using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers through the first two weeks of the season.

Stat Comparison - Auburn | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 74)

Offense

Scoring: 17.5 (t-65th) | 15.5 (t-68th)

Total yards: 270.0 (71st) | 277.5 (70th)

Passing: 205.0 (56th) | 207.5 (54th)

Rushing: 65.0 (72nd) | 70.0 (71st)

Third downs: 40.0% (t-49th) | 28.6% (67th)

Sacks allowed/game: 2.0 (t-31st) | 2.5 (t-47th)

Turnovers: 1 (t-6th) | 5 (t-49th)

Defense

Scoring: 20.0 (18th) | 25.5 (t-32nd)

Total yards: 413.0 (44th) | 393.5 (33rd)

Passing: 239.5 (33rd) | 289.5 (57th)

Rushing: 173.5 (53rd) | 104.0 (20th)

Third downs: 63.6% (74th) | 32.4% (18th)

Sacks/game: 1.5 (t-50th) | 2.0 (t-37th)

Turnovers forced: 3 (t-38th) | 6 (t-15th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Auburn vs. Arkansas
Georgia Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Bo Nix

QB Feleipe Franks

RB Tank Bigsby

RB Rakeem Boyd

TE John Samuel Shenker

TE Hudson Henry (5.8)

SLOT Shedrick Jackson

SLOT Treylon Burks

WR Seth Williams (5.8)

WR Trey Knox (5.9)

WR Anthony Schwartz

WR Mike Woods

LT Alec Jackson (5.5)

LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)

LG Tashawn Manning

LG Brady Latham

C Nick Brahms

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Brandon Council

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Brodarious Hamm (5.7)

RT Noah Gatlin (5.6)

DE Colby Wooden (5.8)

DE Eric Gregory (5.8)

DT Daquan Newkirk

DT Jonathan Marshall

DT Tyrone Truesdell (5.7)

DT Isaiah Nichols (5.6)

BUCK Big Kat Bryant (5.7)

JACK Zach Williams (5.7)

MLB K.J. Britt

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Owen Pappoe (6.0)

WLB Bumper Pool (5.8)

NB Christian Tutt (5.8)

NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)

CB Nehemiah Pritchett

CB Montaric Brown

CB Roger McCreary

CB Jerry Jacobs

S Jamien Sherwood (5.8)

S Jalen Catalon (5.8)

S Smoke Monday (5.8)

S Myles Slusher* (5.8)

Breakdown

Tied: 6

Auburn: 10

Arkansas: 6

(NOTE: Simeon Blair - a former walk-on - has started both games this season, he started at the second nickel spot in the "dime" package against Mississippi State. We could have gone with Blair or Joe Foucha - who is listed with an "or" on the depth chart beside Blair - but we opted for Slusher because he started at the second safety spot last week.)

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Auburn | Arkansas)

Overall: 58.7 | 69.4

Offense: 62.8 | 62.8

Passing: 70.0 | 77.0

Rushing: 76.7 | 56.8

Receiving: 60.0 | 61.1

Pass blocking: 45.7 | 55.2

Run blocking: 56.1 | 62.3

