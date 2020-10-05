HawgBeat - Arkansas Game Week Headquarters: Auburn

The Hogs won, so you do too! For two days only, get 60% off a premium HawgBeat subscription with code HOGSWON. New users | Existing users

Arkansas kicks off against Auburn on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Arkansas media will get head coach Sam Pittman on Monday at noon, Tuesdays we'll get players via Zoom after practice and we get Pittman again on Thursday.

You can hear Pittman live from the Catfish Hole on Wednesday's at 7 pm. The show will be carried throughout the state of Arkansas on the Razorback Sports Network and locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM, 95.3 FM, 99.5 FM, HD3 106.5 FM and 1290 AM.