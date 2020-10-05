The Hogs won, so you do too! For two days only, get 60% off a premium HawgBeat subscription with code HOGSWON. New users | Existing users

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas returned from Starkville, Miss., with its first win in nearly three years, but the victory didn’t come without carnage.

Both of the Razorbacks’ top offensive weapons - running back Rakeem Boyd and wide receiver Treylon Burks - were knocked out of the game before halftime. They were just two of several injuries Arkansas dealt with in its 21-14 upset win at No. 16 Mississippi State.

Head coach Sam Pittman said after the game that he believed none of them were season-ending and then told told reporters Monday that he expects Boyd and Burks to return to practice later that day.

Neither injury was specified, but Boyd was spotted in a boot Saturday and Burks shared on Instagram that he was getting an MRI on his knee.

Cornerback Montaric Brown, one of the Razorbacks’ top defenders, got hurt while making a tackle for loss in the first half and did not return. He was not wearing pads while watching the second half from the sideline after suffering an apparent upper-body injury.

“(Brown) is fine as well,” Pittman said. “He got dinged up. He may or may not be at practice today, but we feel like he'll be available on Saturday.”

The Razorbacks were also without both of their Week 1 starting defensive ends.

Dorian Gerald went down with an ankle injury after playing just 29 snaps against Georgia and was not able to make the trip to Starkville. Pittman said he wasn’t sure if he’d be back this week, as they’re still in “wait and see” mode with him.

At the other defensive end spot, junior college transfer Julius Coates didn’t travel either, but it wasn’t for health reasons. Pittman declined to specify what left him off the travel roster, but did say he should be back this week.

On the depth chart included in Arkansas’ game notes, Gerald and Coates are both listed with an “or” alongside Zach Williams and Eric Gregory. The latter two made their first career starts at Mississippi State.

After not being dressed out in Week 1, defensive backs Malik Chavis and Micahh Smith made the trip to Starkville, but neither played on defense. Instead, walk-on Hudson Clark went in when Brown went down and Myles Mason - who also wasn’t in pads the first game - rotated some at safety.

It is worth noting, though, that Chavis is now listed as Brown’s backup on the UA’s depth chart with Jarques McClellion opting out of the season.

Cornerback Devin Bush was not even on the sideline against Georgia, presumably because of coronavirus-related issues, but Pittman said last week that he was back at practice and should be ready to go against Mississippi State. However, the former four-star recruit did not travel and Pittman didn’t specify the reason.

Another player who didn’t travel was running back A’Montae Spivey. Like Coates, though, it wasn’t for health reasons, although Pittman didn’t specify why. The redshirt freshman was previously listed as the third-string running back and a first-team kickoff returner, but was left off this week’s depth chart entirely.

Instead, true freshman Dominique Johnson got those reps against the Bulldogs and walk-on Donte Buckner was another running back who traveled for the Razorbacks.

The other significant injury Arkansas experienced Saturday involved linebacker Grant Morgan. The fifth-year senior missed some snaps in the first half with an apparent arm injury, but returned with his left arm wrapped in the second half and finished with 15 tackles.

Asked about his performance Monday, Pittman indicated it was an elbow injury because he joked Morgan might have made 20 tackles if they also hurt his other elbow. It sounds like he’ll be fine for Saturday.

“His elbow is sore, but he'll be ready to go,” Pittman said. “He's a tough kid. He's a Morgan. His brother was tough, too. I imagine everybody in the family is. He loves to play and he toughed it out and got treatment, and he'll be fine.”

Kickoff at No. 13 Auburn is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.